REGIONAL 1-AA SEMIS: East to substate: Sullivan East runs Graiger out of gym, will meet Greeneville for Region 1-AA championship

BLUFF CITY – Prior to Sullivan East’s Region 1-AA semifinal Tuesday night in the Dyer Dome, Patriots first-year coach Dillon Faver showed his players a clip of his predecessor, John Dyer, hunched over after Grainger ended his iconic 32-year career at East with a regional victory last year.
Grainger spent seemingly most of the next 32 minutes hunched over.
Sullivan East bolted to a 16-4 lead and never looked back in an 82-47 defeat of the Grizzlies.
With a dazzling display of shooting, passing, movement without the ball and ball-handling, East (24-6) secured a berth in the sectionals (Sweet 16) on Monday. It will host Greeneville (26-6) on Thursday with the right to host a sectional at stake.
Grainger, which ended the season with a 19-10 record, returned three starters from the team that ended East’s 2019-20 season, and Faver reminded his players with the emotional images of the beloved Dyer.
“I told ‘em we were playing for the guy that poured his heart and soul into this program for 32 years,” Faver said. “They beat us in the first round of the region, and I told my guys, ‘Remember how that feels, because somebody’s going home.’ And I told ‘em, ‘I’m not ready to go home.’ And I could see it in their eyes; they weren’t ready to go home, either.”
Junior point guard Dylan Bartley scored 28 points in basically three quarters of action and guard Ethan Bradford had 10 of his 13 by halftime after beating the second quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer via a driving kick-out from Logan Murray.
It gave the Patriots a 45-21 lead that charged the large crowd.
“I mean that pass going into halftime that Logan made to Ethan in the corner all the way across the court and Ethan knocked that thing down,” Faver said, “I mean once that goes in you feel pretty good about where you’re at.”
The Patriots have a quartet of effective penetrating guards in Bartley, Murray, Bradford and Braden Standbridge.
Murray matched Bradford’s 13 points and one of Standbridge’s assists came while falling out of bounds.
“We’ve got some guys that can handle the basketball and we work on driving and pitching and just making the right play – the easy play,” Faver said. “And I think all of them do that. They’re tough kids. They’re in the gym all the time. They want to learn. And they play great defense. Logan’s quick. Braden’s quick and can take care of the basketball and makes great passes.”
Bartley was 12-for-12 at the foul line and made four of East’s 11 treys. All he was worried about was securing a sectional berth.
“It means a lot,” Bartley said. “It feels really good – and we’ve got a lot more to go.”
Grainger got 17 points from Brady Grubb and 13 from fellow guard Jaxon Williams.
“I like my team,” Grainger coach Adam Wolfenbarger said. “I ain’t gonna trade ‘em for nobody. But we ran into a buzzsaw tonight, man. East was really good. And Bartley’s one of the best in East Tennessee, obviously. ... Hey, he’s as good as we’ve played, man.”
Wolfenbarger isn’t convinced a powerful Greeneville won’t be challenged on Thursday.
“If they shoot it like that and play that way offensively,” Wolfenbarger said, “and if they’ll guard and be physical and get the whistles, they’ve got a chance. Greeneville’s good, but they’ve got a chance.”
Faver isn’t eager to take credit for his memorable rookie run.
“I haven’t scored a point or got a rebound yet,” Faver said. “It’s those guys out there making the plays. I just want to put ‘em in the right positions and I want to push them every day in practice to be the best player and the best person they can possibly be.”
Clayton Ivester scored seven points for East. Standbridge and Mason Montgomery each had six and John Waldon added five.