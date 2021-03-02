REGIONAL 1-AA SEMIS: East to substate: Sullivan East runs Graiger out of gym, will meet Greeneville for Region 1-AA championship

Junior point guard Dylan Bartley scored 28 points in basically three quarters of action and guard Ethan Bradford had 10 of his 13 by halftime after beating the second quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer via a driving kick-out from Logan Murray.

It gave the Patriots a 45-21 lead that charged the large crowd.

“I mean that pass going into halftime that Logan made to Ethan in the corner all the way across the court and Ethan knocked that thing down,” Faver said, “I mean once that goes in you feel pretty good about where you’re at.”

The Patriots have a quartet of effective penetrating guards in Bartley, Murray, Bradford and Braden Standbridge.

Murray matched Bradford’s 13 points and one of Standbridge’s assists came while falling out of bounds.

“We’ve got some guys that can handle the basketball and we work on driving and pitching and just making the right play – the easy play,” Faver said. “And I think all of them do that. They’re tough kids. They’re in the gym all the time. They want to learn. And they play great defense. Logan’s quick. Braden’s quick and can take care of the basketball and makes great passes.”