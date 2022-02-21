REGION 3D GIRLS TOURNEY: Seymore leads Abingdon to win over Christiansburg, 54-47

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School sophomore Ella Seymore banked in a 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer on Monday night and stuck to the story she called glass on the long-distance jumper.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Seymore said. “I looked at [Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown], winked and said, ‘This is bank.’ ”

Seymore also made sure the Falcons took a victory to the bank as she scored nine of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help put the finishing touches on a 54-47 triumph over the Christiansburg Blue Demons in the opening round of the VHSL Region 3D girls basketball tournament.

Abingdon (9-15) avenged an earlier loss to Christiansburg and advanced to face top-seeded Carroll County (19-1) in tonight’s quarterfinals.

“Any win for this group this year has been a good win,” Brown said. “We’ve made some easy things difficult at different points this year, but to win a playoff game is a big deal for us. We know we’ve got a mountain to climb [Tuesday], but we’ll head up the road and give it our best shot.”

Many people were still talking about the shot Seymore sank to put Abingdon up 39-33 entering the final quarter.

“It’s always good to make shots,” Seymore said. “It gets our confidence level up and we start playing better. To put us ahead six helped us too.”

It wasn’t a dagger as Christiansburg never went away in the fourth quarter, but Seymore made clutch plays in crunch time as well to prevent the Demons from grabbing the lead.

Christiansburg got within 39-38 and Seymore sank two free throws with 5:10 remaining.

The Blue Devils cut their deficit to 41-40 midway through the fourth quarter and Seymore converted a three-point play and then sank two free throws when a Christiansburg player was assessed a technical.

She weaved her way through several Christiansburg defenders on the way to scoring her final bucket with 2:35 remaining to give the Falcons a 50-45 advantage.

Seymore entered the win-or-go-home contest averaging 16.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

How much has her production climbed from last season?

“I think I averaged like one point last year,” Seymore said. “It’s definitely gone up a lot.”

Her average was a little higher than that, but she has improved.

“We really thought coming into this year, she could give us 10, 12 points a game and to be giving us 20-plus on a lot of nights and pulling down 10 boards, it’s been a very pleasant surprise,” Brown said. “She has stepped into that role and has put us on her shoulders sometimes.”

Katy Hoover (18 points) and Blythe Akers (17 points) were the top scorers for Christiansburg on Monday.

“It was a rough game,” said Christiansburg coach Lamont Calloway. “It was a battle back-and-forth and both teams played hard. They just outplayed us at the end.”

Christiansburg (6-16) collected a 58-54 win over Abingdon on Feb. 2, but the Falcons turned the tables in the rematch. Freshmen Sarah Williams (13 points) and Brenna Green (eight points) also played well for the winners.

“Defensively, we played better,” Brown said. “When we went to Christiansburg, we came out flat and spotted them about 12 points, I think, before we got on the board and we were in a hole the entire game. I thought tonight we played some better defense early, survived that first couple of minutes and did a good job rebounding down the stretch.”

Up next is a date with one of the state’s best squads.

“It doesn’t get any tougher than that,” Brown said. “We’ve scrimmaged Carroll County about every year for four or five years in a row. I have a lot of respect for Coach [Marc] Motley and that program. We’ve got a shot to play one of the best and we’ll see what happens”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.