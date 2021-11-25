REGION 3D FOOTBALL FINALS: Abingdon's Jessee has adjusted from cornerback to linebacker

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon senior football player Timmy Jessee received a surprise request from head coach Garrett Amburgey on the first day of practice this fall.
“He wanted me to move to linebacker,” Jessee said. “I wasn’t expecting that.”
The 6-foot, 175-pound Jessee was not only moved from his starting spot at cornerback, he was placed at the high-impact middle linebacker spot alongside senior Jackson Holmes.
Entering tonight’s Region 3D title game against Lord Botetourt, Jessee and Holmes (5-11, 210) have combined for over 100 tackles.
“It took a while, but I’ve adjusted to the change,” Jessee said. “I’ve devoted a lot of time to watching film and reading both sides of the ball, and the coaches have helped.”
According to Amburgey, Jessee brings a mix of speed, desire and emotion to the heart of the Falcons defense.
“Timmy has responded great at linebacker,” Amburgey said. “Along with his speed, Timmy has a knack for making big plays that can turn the momentum of a game.”
Flash back to the opening minutes of last week’s contest against high-scoring Bassett. After blasting through the Bassett offensive line, Jessee blocked a punt that senior Haynes Carter pounced on for a touchdown.
“I always try to get my teammates and our fans going, so blocking that punt was an awesome feeling,” Jessee said.
At the end of the first quarter, Jessee generated another wave of excitement on the sidelines and in the stands by chasing down speedy Bassett running back Simeon Walker-Muse after a long run.
“That hustle by Timmy not only a prevented a touchdown, but Bassett missed a field goal on that series,” Amburgey said. “Timmy is a high character kid who loves to compete, and we count on him for moments like that.”
AHS began the season with an entirely new linebacker corps. Seniors Haynes Carter (6-1, 175), Charlie Sturgill (6-2, 243), Jackson Lane (6-1, 211) and record-setting tailback Malique Hounshell (5-9, 191) have all seen time at the two outside linebacker spots.
“We graduated all four of our linebackers, so those guys had stepped up,” Amburgey said.
The rugged Holmes doubles as a fullback on offense.
“I’m hitting somebody all the time, and I like middle linebacker the best,” Holmes said. “I’ve played linebacker pretty much my whole life, but I had really good players in front of me. I finally got my shot this season and I’ve tried to make the most of it.”
Jessee is familiar with adjustments. As a sixth grader, he moved to Abingdon from Lebanon where he competed in football and baseball. Jessee even served as a ball boy on the varsity football team for a couple years.
Holmes was one of the first people to welcome his future linebacker mate in Abingdon.
“Timmy and I met playing youth league football, and I could tell he was a good athlete,” Holmes said. “Timmy and I have been friends ever since. We’ve played baseball and football together, stayed at each other’s houses, and helped each other at linebacker.”
How does Holmes rate Jessee as a linebacker?
“Timmy is a big energy guy with speed, and that makes a big difference,” Holmes said. “I’ve taught Timmy everything I know. We’ve been figuring things out together.”
Tonight at Falcon Stadium, the Falcons will try to solve a physical Lord Botetourt squad after losing to the Cavaliers in three previous matchups.
“It’s going to be a big fight in the trenches,” Holmes said. “I want to do my job by making tackles on defense and opening holes for our running backs on offense.”
As usual, Jessee hopes to bring some energy by creating big plays on defense and booming punts on special teams.
With a win, AHS would earn its first regional title since 1979. The Falcons would also be in line to host a Class 3 semifinal game if Brookville (8-3) could beat Liberty Christian Academy (11-0) in tonight’s Region 3C championship.
“This will be the biggest game we’ve ever played in,” said Jessee, who joined his teammates for a Thursday morning practice at 9. “I love my team and my town, and I hope everyone comes out to support us.
“Things have been different for me this year playing linebacker after growing up as a defensive back and running back. But I love my role now and I want to help get things started again Friday.”
