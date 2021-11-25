REGION 3D FOOTBALL FINALS: Abingdon's Jessee has adjusted from cornerback to linebacker

“I always try to get my teammates and our fans going, so blocking that punt was an awesome feeling,” Jessee said.

At the end of the first quarter, Jessee generated another wave of excitement on the sidelines and in the stands by chasing down speedy Bassett running back Simeon Walker-Muse after a long run.

“That hustle by Timmy not only a prevented a touchdown, but Bassett missed a field goal on that series,” Amburgey said. “Timmy is a high character kid who loves to compete, and we count on him for moments like that.”

AHS began the season with an entirely new linebacker corps. Seniors Haynes Carter (6-1, 175), Charlie Sturgill (6-2, 243), Jackson Lane (6-1, 211) and record-setting tailback Malique Hounshell (5-9, 191) have all seen time at the two outside linebacker spots.

“We graduated all four of our linebackers, so those guys had stepped up,” Amburgey said.

The rugged Holmes doubles as a fullback on offense.

“I’m hitting somebody all the time, and I like middle linebacker the best,” Holmes said. “I’ve played linebacker pretty much my whole life, but I had really good players in front of me. I finally got my shot this season and I’ve tried to make the most of it.”