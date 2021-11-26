WATCH NOW: REGION 3D FOOTBALL FINAL: Abingdon downs Lord Botetourt, 28-14

Carter’s first magic trick was 52-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Cole Lambert with 7:46 left in the third. Taking advantage of single coverage, the 6-foot-1 Carter snatched the ball from the smaller cornerback.

“We practiced that play all week,” Carter said. “Our linemen gave great blocks, Cole put the ball in the right spot, and I just made a move.”

Four minutes later, Carter executed another highlight reel sequence by blocking a punt, scooping up the ball and returning it 27 yards for a score.

“We had rushers on the edge, and I saw a gap. I went through it, put my hands up for the block and followed a lane to the end zone,” Carter said. “I’ve loved this sport since I was young and I’m always ready to make plays for my team.”

How important was Carter’s block?

“It was one of the biggest plays in the history of the Abingdon football program,” Amburgey said. “Winning the first regional championship in 42 years, no doubt that was big.”

When Lambert connected with Carter for the two-point conversion, AHS had a 21-14 lead and Falcon fans were beginning to celebrate.