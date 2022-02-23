REGION 3D BOYS: Konnor Kilgore's clutch 3 gives Abingdon 56-55 quarterfinal win over Tunstall Trojans

ABINGDON, Va. – Konnor Kilgore’s job for the Abingdon Falcons is to knock down shots and never before had he drained a bucket more important than the one he made in crunch time on Tuesday night.

Kilgore connected on a go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 6.4 seconds remaining as Abingdon took a thrilling 56-55 triumph over Tunstall in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 3D boys basketball tournament.

The fourth-seeded Falcons (17-8) travel to Roanoke to face top-seeded Cave Spring (24-1) on Thursday in the regional semifinals and are one victory away from a state tournament berth and two wins shy of defending their Region 3D title from a year ago.

Abingdon’s season has featured plenty of ups and downs, but the Falcons were certainly on the upswing Tuesday night thanks to Kilgore coming through in the clutch.

“ We’ve faced a few challenges this season, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Kilgore said. “It’s made us who we are as a team. We’ve had some close games and we just know how to win ‘em. We’ve just had to pull together as a group and we trust each other.”

Tuesday’s game featured a roller-coaster of emotions as well and it appeared Abingdon might have sealed the deal after Luke Honaker and Kilgore converted back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Falcons up 52-43 with 3:49 remaining.

However, Tunstall (18-6) ratcheted up the defensive pressure and ripped off a 12-0 run to grab a 55-52 advantage with 30.1 seconds left.

After Honaker made a free throw with 23.9 seconds remaining and Tunstall’s Jamarcus Brown missed the front end of a one-and-one a second later, the stage was set for Kilgore, a 6-foot-5 senior, to deliver.

Taylor Smiley threw a crosscourt pass to Kilgore who showed no hesitation as he let the 3-pointer fly as Tunstall’s Brycen Poole came toward him with his hand up.

“ It’s a play we call empty,” Kilgore said. “We get a drive and set a triple-screen for Haynes [Carter] and then I just flare out to the corner. My teammate found me and I just had to hit the shot. I couldn’t think about anything else.”

It was Kilgore’s third 3-pointer of the night.

“ Konnor did what Konnor can do, which is hit a standstill 3 and he hit it in the biggest moment,” said AHS coach Aaron Williams. “He’s spent more time than anybody in our program on working on that shot and he got to have a moment today. I also give credit to Taylor for having the vision and hitting the open guy.”

Tunstall had one last shot to win, but a layup by D’dric Rogers rolled off the rim as time expired.

Jamarcus Brown led the Trojans with 23 points and threw down a pair of slam dunks, while Rogers scored 13 points. Tunstall coach DeMarcus Morrison held a lengthy postgame meeting with his squad and was not available for comment.

Dayton Osborne led Abingdon with 16 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists, while Luke Honaker and Haynes Carter added a dozen points apiece for Abingdon.

Carter also had 11 rebounds and two assists with Honaker hitting three crucial 3-pointers of his own in what was the ninth-grader’s first regional tournament game.

“ At this point in the year, he’s no longer a freshman, he’s a varsity player,” Williams said. “Luke Honaker was big and we needed every bit of it.”

The valleys for Abingdon this season have included a season-ending injury to 7-foot junior center Evan Ramsey, an 0-3 showing at the Arby’s Classic and a third-place finish in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

“ We’ve had a lot of people give up on us from within and from without and the ones from within hurt the most, but I am proud of this bunch for persevering and getting a region win tonight,” Williams said. “Actually, it’s drawn them closer together and they’ve played more like a team. This team played its best ball from late-January through early-February and then we took a step back we felt like last week. But I think we got woke up and we came to play today.”

A peak was reached on Tuesday thanks to Kilgore delivering the biggest shot of his career.

“ I know I had some bonehead mistakes and threw the ball away a few times,” Kilgore said. “I had to make up for it somehow.”

