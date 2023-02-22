ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School had two big advantages on Saturday.

One was size and the other was homecourt and they both turned out making a difference.

The veteran trio of Dayton Osborne, Evan Ramsey and Luke Honaker combined for 60 points as the Falcons survived for a 75-70 double-overtime win over the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 3D boys basketball tournament.

Fourth-seeded Abingdon (20-5) travels to Roanoke to face the unbeaten Northside Vikings (25-0) in a semifinal showdown on Thursday, but don’t think the Falcons will be intimidated.

They’ve been through the ringer before.

There was that 58-55 victory over Liberty Christian Academy in the 2021 state semifinals and a thrilling 56-55 regional tournament triumph over Tunstall a year ago.

Tuesday’s contest was just as dramatic and featured all kinds of shifts in momentum and emotions.

Lord Botetourt’s Jackson Crawford hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime and the same talented dude missed a potential game-winner for the Cavaliers to end the first OT.

Abingdon owned the second extra session, however, as the Falcons outscored Lord Botetourt (14-11) 8-3 over the final four minutes to prevail.

Abingdon hasn’t lost a postseason game on its home floor since falling to Hopewell in the 2021 Class 3 state title game. A large crowd saw the latest victory.

“We’re prepared for these types of games,” Honaker said. “We keep each other up at all times. There’s never a point where we let up on the gas.”

Abingdon reeled off an 11-0 run to take a 25-18 lead midway through the second quarter, but Lord Botetourt rallied to force a 31-31 deadlock at halftime.

Honaker made two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give Abingdon a three-point lead, yet that wasn’t the clincher as Crawford knocked down a shot from well beyond the arc to force OT.

“We were trying to foul and we had hands on him and stuff and they didn’t call it,” said first-year AHS head coach Chris Hutton. “I said, ‘Here we go again.’ ”

What was Honaker thinking as he saw the shot hit the bottom of the net?

“Zero-Zero,” Honaker said. “The game starts over.”

The teams each scored nine points in overtime – Abingdon couldn’t hold a 62-58 lead and Lord Botetourt saw a 67-64 advantage disappear – but Crawford’s missed 3 at the end of OT meant more high-stakes hoops.

Honaker took a nice pass from Ramsey with 2:48 remaining in the second overtime and drained a 3-pointer to give the Falcons the lead for good.

“A lead in overtime is huge,” Honaker said.

Honaker had his ups and downs on Tuesday, but in the end he delivered.

“Let’s just say this,” Hutton said. “He knows what I expect out of him. I got on him a little bit early after he drove to the basket and missed one or two. He responded. … Luke makes us go.”

Osborne sank two free throws with 2.4 ticks left on the clock to seal the deal. He finished with a team-high 25 points, 18 of which came after halftime.

“I was a little nervous on those free throws,” Osborne said. “But I knew if I made those two it would end the game and put them away.”

Ramsey finished with 22 points, scoring 10 of Abingdon’s 12 points in the first quarter.

The duo of Tyler Meade (29 points) and Crawford (16 points) led the way for Lord Botetourt.

The Blue Ridge District player of the year, Crawford has committed to Emory & Henry College and his final high school basketball game occurred just a few miles south on Interstate 81 from his future home. Abingdon’s Tyler Rogers did a good job defensively hounding Crawford in the final overtime period.

“I don’t know that I’ve had a tougher loss yet in my career to be honest,” said Lord Botetourt coach Andrew Hart. “It’s a tough one to swallow. It’s a tough one to swallow for our three seniors and our two big-time players in Crawford and Meade. They deserved better than that and deserved to go out with a better result. … Bottom line, we didn’t coach very well and we didn’t make enough to plays to win the game.”

Lord Botetourt was a guard-heavy team and couldn’t contend on the glass with the 7-foot Ramsey (19 rebounds), 6-3 Osborne (12 boards) and 6-9 Reece Ketron.

“They’re a tough team,” Hart said. “Any time you have the height they do and we are the exact opposite of that. They were just a little too much for us inside.”

The teams certainly put on a show in a demonstration of what postseason high school hoops should be.

“A lot of grit and a lot of determination on both ends,” Hutton said. “Hats off to Lord Botetourt, they battled and are a scrappy bunch.”

Northside is up next for the Falcons. The team that has size will face a tall task against the Vikings of veteran coach Bill Pope.

“We’re going to go up there and play as hard as we can and give it all we got and let the chips fall where they may,” Hutton said.