ROANOKE, Va. – Any late arriving Abingdon fans who made the trip up I-81 were in for a disappointing shock when they arrived in Roanoke on Friday evening.

Cave Spring put seven runs on the board in a first inning rally and then held off an Abingdon comeback attempt before pulling away for a 14-4 win in the Region 3D baseball final at Cave Spring High School.

With the victory Cave Spring (18-5-1) advanced to next week’s Class 3 state quarterfinals where they will serve as a host while Abingdon (20-5) will have to hit the road for their quarterfinal matchup against Liberty Christian Academy.

Just three batters into the contest the Knights plated their first run when Cave’s Sam Skaff belted an RBI double to left scoring Gary Proctor all the way from first to make it 1-0. Cleanup hitter Kent Ray followed right behind Skaff with an RBI single to score Skaff and make it 2-0.

Abingdon starting pitcher Beckett Dotson then walked the next three batters, which led to a third Cave Spring run. After the third walk Dotson was replaced on the mound by reliever Aidan Woods, who started the game as the Falcons’ designated hitter.

Woods, however, didn’t fare much better as the first batter he faced, Owen Sweeney, connected on a 2-run RBI double to extend the advantage to 5-0. A safety squeeze and an RBI double followed before the frame finally concluded. The Knights brought up 11 batters during the inning.

Abingdon did fight back putting a run on the board in the second before rallying for three more in the third to cut the deficit to 7-4. With the bases loaded and one out in the third, Woods hit a ground ball to second. Knights’ second baseman Chase Speller tagged the runner going to second, but then threw the ball past the first baseman attempting to complete a double play. On the errant throw both Jack Ferguson and Jett Humphreys scored for the Falcons.

Woods, himself, would score two batters later when Falcons’ centerfielder Daniel Fellhauer brought him home on an RBI single to move Abingdon within three runs.

Abingdon, though, had a bit of bad luck to close out the inning when with runners on second and third and two out, catcher Luke Bedwell hit a hard grounder to the left side of the infield. Fellhauer, who was on second after a stolen base, could not get out of the way of the ball and was struck by it. By rule Bedwell got a hit, but Fellhauer was out on interference ending the rally.

“We were trying to chip away there, but we just walked too many guys in that first inning,” Abingdon head coach Mark Francisco said. “I was proud how our guys didn’t give up but hats off to Cave Spring. They took care of business. Their pitching kept us off balance and they barreled up some balls and we didn’t.”

Cave Spring pulled away for good in the fourth when Speller redeemed himself from his earlier error, by blasting a three-run homer over the leftfield fence to make it 10-4.

In the sixth the Knights capped off the win with four more runs. Speller again was part of the final blow when with the score at 13-4 he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded giving Cave Spring the 10-run mercy rule.

The victory by Cave Spring avenged a loss the Knights suffered to Abingdon in last year’s regional semifinals that ended their season.

“That (game) left a bad taste in our mouths,” Cave Spring head coach Ricky Lonker said. “Abingdon is a great program. They have been the kings of the hill for a long time and that’s where we want to be.”