Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Falcons baseball team took a big hit in the off-season when 2022 Class 3 player of the year Ethan Gibson suffered a season-ending arm injury.

Enter Beckett Dotson.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore left-hander has emerged as a stopper for the Falcons with his basic formula of fastball, curve and location.

Dotson allowed just one hit through four innings Friday as AHS rolled to a 10-0 win over the Magna Vista Warriors in the Region 3A quarterfinals.

Entering the night, Dotson had crafted a record of 7-1 with an earned run average of 1.56. Not bad for a guy who saw only spot duty on the mound last year.

“We all wish that Ethan’s injury had never happened,” Dotson said. “I’ve just tried to take advantage of my opportunity, and I’ve learned a lot along the way.”

Steady senior catcher Luke Bedwell has played a key role in the development process for Dotson and the other AHS pitchers.

“Luke frames pitches well, saves balls that are out of the strike zone, and picks me up when I need it,” Dotson said.

Bedwell also contributed on offense Friday, driving in three runs on two singles and a double. That’s the same guy who collected three hits in the last year’s Class 3 title game.

“Before last season, Luke had never played catcher. Now, he handles pitches extremely well,” AHS coach Mark Francisco said. “Luke is an outstanding student and leader who is headed to James Madison University.”

Sophomore Daniel Fellhauer led the defense for AHS Friday by making a pair of running catches in center field. Fellhauer missed most of last season after suffering an arm injury against Lebanon.

“That injury was horrific and it took 6-7 months to rehab, but Daniel is getting close to the player he can be,” Francisco said

The Falcons (19-4) finished with a total of nine hits against three Magna Vista pitchers. Sophomore Jett Humphreys supplied a run-scoring triple, while Landon Greer added a two-run single and Dotson helped himself with a double.

Fifth-year Magna Vista coach Samuel Suite was not surprised by the skill level of the Falcons.

“We played Abingdon in 2019 and I’ve heard plenty of stories. That’s a solid program,” Suite said.

Magna Vista junior right-hander Luke Haynes took a 0.963 ERA into Friday’s game and held the Falcons hitless through the first two innings.

AHS answered with six runs in the third inning. That was more than enough insurance for Dotson and Humphreys, who pitched the final inning.

Preston Davis bagged the lone hit for Magna Vista (13-12) with a line single in the second inning. The Warriors featured four seniors and a Ferrum College baseball recruit in James Martin.

What sort of review did Suite offer for Dotson?

“That kid is good,” Suite said. “He kept our hitters off-balance, had really good command and controlled the run game better than any pitcher I’ve seen this year.”

Dotson picked two runners off first base. Dotson’s father (Steve) and younger brother (Brody) were standout athletes for AHS.

“Baseball runs in our family,” Beckett said. “I’ve improved a lot since last season, especially with the mental game. I’m just having a lot more fun out there.”

Beckett, who competes for the East Tennessee Hustle travel ball squad, can also fool hitters with a high leg kick.

According to Francisco, Dotson has a “bright future.

“Beckett locates his pitches well and enjoys competing,” Francisco said. “We expected Beckett to pitch a lot more innings this season, but I wasn’t sure if he could be this successful.

The second-seeded Falcons host traditional power and third-seed Tunstall on Tuesday night at 6 in the Region 3D semifinals. Tunstall features 6-6, 240-pound right-hander and travel ball veteran Raymond Ladd.