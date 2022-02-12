REGION 2D WRESTLING: Union, John Battle tie for title

RICHLANDS, Va. – The opening act of the Region 2D wrestling tournament unfolded Saturday morning at 10:30 in the Richlands Middle School gym.

When the show finally ended after 7 p.m., two teams were on center stage.

The John Battle Trojans and the Union Bears posted scores of 202 to tie for the title. It was the first regional crown in school history for Union.

Richlands (143.5), Wise County Central (133) and Virginia High (115) rounded out the team standings.

Second-year John Battle coach William Greening had no issue with the tiebreaker criteria and said the co-title was a testament to the commitment of his athletes.

“I love the support at John Battle,” said Greening, a Tampa, Florida, native who wrestled at King University. “It’s a great school with great kids.”

The Trojans returned seven wrestlers from last season and began this year with a roster of 25.

Christopher Faust set the pace for John Battle Saturday with the title at 113 pounds.

Union featured three champions in sophomore Thomas Potter (160), junior Johnny Satterfield (170) and wrestling newcomer Zach Hall at 195.

Potter, who has a career record of 46-0, was selected as the most valuable wrestler after winning by pin in 31 seconds.

“This is a special day because we have a bunch of first-year wrestlers,” Potter said. “Most of our older wrestlers have pushed and taught the new guys. We all worked hard for this.”

Two wrestlers that worked overtime Saturday were Virginia High junior Kenaz Davis and Marion senior Landen Mabe.

Davis, who only has two years of varsity experience, overcame a mid-match knee injury and a 3-1 deficit against Christian Rector from John Battle to win by decision at 132 pounds.

After being home-schooled last season due to COVID-19, Davis has earned 25 wins this season and was named the Southwest District wrestler of year.

“I’ve worked so hard for this, and you earn what you work for,” Davis said. “I rely on my speed and strength, and that was key today along with pure grit. I heard and felt my left knee pop three times, but I toughed it out.”

The rugged Mabe grabbed his first region crown with an overtime victory at 220 pounds over Casey Mooneyhan from Lee High.

“That was a really good match,” Mabe said. “[Mooneyhan] is strong, but I just had to keep battling and survive. I’ve been working for a regional title all four years.”

Richlands featured three champs in Chance Rose (120), Wyatt Spencer (126) and Kaden Dupree at 152.

Wise County Central was led by a pair of titlists in Landon Davis (145) and Brady Sturgill at 285.

Other champions included Tazewell’s Talen Hall (106), Graham’s Tristan Hass (138) and Lee High’s Grayson Huff at 182 pounds.

