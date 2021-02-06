REGION 2D WRESTLING: Graham's Justin Fritz dominates in 182-pound class; Lebanon wins team title

BRISTOL, Va. – His fellow founders of the Southwest District’s Four Horsemen have departed, but a title-winning thoroughbred remains on the scene.
Graham’s Justin Fritz dominated in winning the 182-pound weight class on the final day of the VHSL Region 2D wrestling tournament in what was his final tune-up before making a run at his fourth state championship.
Fritz, Lebanon’s Logan Smith and the Richlands duo of Jacob Puckett and Luke Martin dubbed themselves as the Four Horsemen and during last year’s VHSL state tournament wore shirts emblazoned with the logo made famous by the popular professional wrestling faction.
Those other three guys graduated, but Fritz is still piling up the pins.
He needed just 24 seconds to stick the shoulders of Tazewell’s James Huffman to the mat in the semifinals, while dispatching Wise County Central’s Brodie Bryant in the finals in 2:27 for his 157th career victory.
Are there any extra burdens for Fritz as he attempts to make it four-for-four?
“I used to put pressure on myself,” Fritz said. “I’ve just determined that you have to have some fun. That’s what has gotten me through everything.”
The previous state golds for Fritz came in the 132, 145 and 152 weight classes, but he’s bumped up 30 pounds this winter.
“I’ve cut weight most of the years I’ve wrestled – five, six, whatever pounds to get at my competition weight,” Fritz said. “This year I just figured I would stay at my walking weight and it’s treated me well so far.”
Things worked out for the Lebanon Pioneers as they won the Region 2D team title with 158 ½ points, finishing ahead of runner-up Richlands (134) and defending region champ John Battle (130) with seven grapplers from the Russell County school qualifying for the state tournament to be held on Feb. 19 at the Salem Civic Center.
Cole Jessee (152) and Trent Ray (220) pinned their way to individual titles for the Pioneers on Saturday to go with those regional championships claimed by Hunter Martin (120), Luke Childress (132) and Jackson Mullins (138) on Wednesday.
“First off I’d like to say I’m super proud of our guys for buying into all the COVID protocols this year,” said Lebanon coach Michael Webb. “On top of that, I thought we wrestled pretty well both days. Two of our kids aren’t going to the state tournament and I wish we could’ve gotten them in. The ones that qualified, I’m proud of their effort and proud of their hard work. We’ve got two weeks to get ready for state, so hopefully we can go up there and make a little noise.”
Jessee pinned Connor Cole of Richlands in 2:22 in his finals match. A transfer, Jessee was the VHSL Class 1 state runner-up at 132 pounds while competing for Castlewood last season.
“He’s a pretty experienced wrestler and he’s a team leader,” Webb said. “I’m real proud of him.”
Meanwhile, Ray stuck Marion’s Landen Mabe in 3:47 in his title match.
“Trent Ray’s come a long way since he started in middle school,” Webb said. “He’s put in a lot of time on his own and has wrestled across the East Coast in tournaments during the spring and summer. All the credit goes to him as a hard worker.”
Josh Herndon, Tazewell’s 6-foot-7 heavyweight, closed out the tournament in impressive fashion by pinning Wise County Central’s Austin Clevinger in just 27 seconds.
How big of a victory was it for Herndon?
“I’ve actually won a tournament that means a whole lot now,” he said.
Herndon has improved immensely from last season.
“I’ve been putting in extra work before and after practice,” Herndon said.
A star offensive lineman in the gridiron, Herndon signed with the football program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise recently.
“I just loved their coaches,” Herndon said. “Offensive line coach Mike Compton feels almost like a second dad to me. It just felt like my home there.”
Herndon hopes to make himself at home in Salem on Feb. 19.
“I’m very stoked for the state tournament,” he said.
So is Wise County Central 195-pounder Austin Eldridge, who finished second in the state a year ago and is determined to move one step up the podium in 2021.
He found himself on his back early against Graham’s Zach Blevins, but recovered to pin his opponent in 1:39.
“[Blevins is] real strong,” Eldridge said. “One of the strongest competitors I’ve faced this year. … In two weeks, ain’t nothing going to stop me. I’m going to work till I drop and that’s what it takes.”
Lee High’s Grayson Huff (160) and Union’s Johnny Satterfield (170) also earned first-place medals on Saturday.
Fritz was named wrestler of the tournament for Saturday’s matches, while John Battle 126-pounder Avery Almany took the honors for Wednesday’s portion of the event.
