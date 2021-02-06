REGION 2D WRESTLING: Graham's Justin Fritz dominates in 182-pound class; Lebanon wins team title

“I’ve cut weight most of the years I’ve wrestled – five, six, whatever pounds to get at my competition weight,” Fritz said. “This year I just figured I would stay at my walking weight and it’s treated me well so far.”

Things worked out for the Lebanon Pioneers as they won the Region 2D team title with 158 ½ points, finishing ahead of runner-up Richlands (134) and defending region champ John Battle (130) with seven grapplers from the Russell County school qualifying for the state tournament to be held on Feb. 19 at the Salem Civic Center.

Cole Jessee (152) and Trent Ray (220) pinned their way to individual titles for the Pioneers on Saturday to go with those regional championships claimed by Hunter Martin (120), Luke Childress (132) and Jackson Mullins (138) on Wednesday.

“First off I’d like to say I’m super proud of our guys for buying into all the COVID protocols this year,” said Lebanon coach Michael Webb. “On top of that, I thought we wrestled pretty well both days. Two of our kids aren’t going to the state tournament and I wish we could’ve gotten them in. The ones that qualified, I’m proud of their effort and proud of their hard work. We’ve got two weeks to get ready for state, so hopefully we can go up there and make a little noise.”