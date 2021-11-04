REGION 2D VOLLEYBALL: WHEW!!!; Virginia High survives five sets with Ridgeview to advance to the Region 2D semifinals

BRISTOL, Va. — Even though it clearly will, Virginia High doesn’t need the Region 2D volleyball tournament to get any tougher than it was on Thursday.

The Bearcats, defending region runners-up and the top seed from the Southwest District, escaped with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-12, 16-25, 15-12 home-floor victory over Ridgeview after scoring the last four points of the match.

Adie Ratcliffe orchestrated the final push for the Bearcats (23-6), winning three of those points at the net to end the season of youthful Ridgeview, the No.4 seed out of the Mountain 7 District.

“Whenever you get to this stage, you never know which team is going to show up and what might happen,” VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “Volleyball is all about momentum, and it sure swung tonight, back and forth, back and forth.

“When you get to the playoffs, I feel like it all (seeding) levels itself right out.”

The momentum ebbed and flowed all evening, with the Wolfpack (15-9) taking the first set in comeback fashion before having to hustle to even the match with a comfortable win in the fourth game.