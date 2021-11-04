REGION 2D VOLLEYBALL: WHEW!!!; Virginia High survives five sets with Ridgeview to advance to the Region 2D semifinals

BRISTOL, Va. — Even though it clearly will, Virginia High doesn’t need the Region 2D volleyball tournament to get any tougher than it was on Thursday.
The Bearcats, defending region runners-up and the top seed from the Southwest District, escaped with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-12, 16-25, 15-12 home-floor victory over Ridgeview after scoring the last four points of the match.
Adie Ratcliffe orchestrated the final push for the Bearcats (23-6), winning three of those points at the net to end the season of youthful Ridgeview, the No.4 seed out of the Mountain 7 District.
“Whenever you get to this stage, you never know which team is going to show up and what might happen,” VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “Volleyball is all about momentum, and it sure swung tonight, back and forth, back and forth.
“When you get to the playoffs, I feel like it all (seeding) levels itself right out.”
The momentum ebbed and flowed all evening, with the Wolfpack (15-9) taking the first set in comeback fashion before having to hustle to even the match with a comfortable win in the fourth game.
Ridgeview overcame an 8-3 deficit in the decisive set and, behind the play of Leah Sutherland and Hailey Sutherland, gained a 12-11 edge when Virginia High misplayed a volley into the net.
But Ratcliffe took over from there, dropping a beautiful tap to the floor to tie the match, before slamming back-to-back kills for a 14-12 Bearcat edge.
Ridgeview mishandled the winning point, falling to a crushing defeat.
“I’m proud of my girls but I hate it for my seniors mostly, even though I only have two,” Wolfpack coach Holly Fleming said. “We played our hearts out. We just made too many unforced errors. Nobody out here wanted to lose.”
A 5-foot-7 senior, Ratcliffe finished with 24 kills to carry Virginia High, which meets Wise Central in Saturday night’s 7:30 region semifinal back here at the Bearcat Den, after favorite Gate City plays upstart John Battle at 6 o’clock.
“Adie is somebody who’s explosive on the net, she’s dynamic and she’s fast,” Johnson said. “When people first see her they may underestimate her because of her size, but she makes up for it with an impressive vertical. She plays with her heart and she’ll sure come through in a pinch, like tonight.”
Caleigh Hampton set the table for Ratcliffe all evening, producing 48 assists while turning up 24 digs. Aidan James was big as well with 24 digs.
For Ridgeview, Hailey Sutherland fashioned 26 kills. Kassidy Rasnick had 42 assists for the Wolfpack and Caiti Hill had a team-high 28 digs.
Now it’s on to the semifinals for Virginia High, which has hardened itself all season with one tough match after another.
“With this group, going through the season, we got pushed often and down early in sets many times, where we had to fight our way back,” Johnson said. “And I think that experience for us is showing up on the court now. It did tonight.”