REGION 2D VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINALS: Wise Central, Gate City to meet in finals

BRISTOL, Va. — Wise Central has long been the top Class 2 girls basketball program in Virginia, but now the school’s volleyball team will get a shot at state supremacy as well with its Region 2D semifinal win Saturday night.
The scrappy Warriors got it done at the Bearcat Den, beating Virginia High 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 28-26 to earn their first state tournament berth since 2012.
“I guess now we’re a volleyball school, too,” Central star Emmah McAmis said.
Central (20-8) plays Gate City on Tuesday for the region championship, with the state ticket already tucked away in its back pocket.
The Blue Devils made their usual state tournament reservation earlier in the first semifinal with a steady 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of John Battle.
The prohibitive favorite to win the regional tournament, Gate City generally expects to move on in postseason play. However, Central is quickly learning the high-stake ropes under second-year head coach Lindy Lawson.
“This is the game we lost last year,” Lawson said, in reference to a region semifinal loss to Virginia High. “That game didn’t really go our way, so I think my girls kind of came out here tonight with something to prove.”
It was evident from the start that the Warriors meant business on this night.
Central ran out to a two-set lead and weathered a strong Virginia High push before Bayleigh Allison’s net play carried the Warriors home in Game 4, which the Bearcats let get away after leading by as much as 15-8.
“We always have that one game where we start to get a little bit haywire — mistakes start happening and we kind of lose focus,” Lawson said. “I just told them that we had to refocus and asked ‘em how bad did they want it?”
With strong net play from Allison in particular, Central stormed back to gain a 19-18 edge before the two teams battled to the proverbial wire, when a Bearcat misplay clinched the 28-26 final set win for the Warriors.
“She [Allison] is my senior and one of my leaders out there on the court and I rely on her a lot,” Lawson said. “That’s what she’s supposed to do.”
The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Virginia High (23-7).
“My kids came out and they fought hard, but when you drop two sets and you’re playing from behind ... “ VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “You know, we’ve done it several times this season, but at this stage of the game the playing field is tight and tough. I don’t know ... it just didn’t go our way.”
A tearful Johnson wanted a state berth for her girls, if not herself.
“We’ll keep trying,” she said. “It’s what we do.”
Statistically, McAmis finished with 30 kills and Allison threw down 18 for Lawson. Emilee Mullins fueled the tank with a whopping 50 assists, while McAmis had 26 digs defensively and Allison had 23.
For VHS Dianna Spence ended her fine career with 17 kills while fellow senior Adie Ratcliffe provided 18. Caleigh Hampton dished out 48 assists. Additionally, Hampton had a team-high 16 digs, as did Ratcliffe and Caroline Clifton.
Gate City 3, John Battle 0
The Blue Devils didn’t slow down a bit, keeping their record perfect against Old Dominion competition with a straight-set verdict over John Battle.
Gate City (23-4), which has lost to four Tennessee AAA squads, earned its sixth straight state tournament berth under longtime coach Amy Reed, who has piloted the Blue Devils to a half-dozen state championships, the last in 2014.
Ashley Stanley had a big time setting the table for Brylee Holder (20 kills) and Makayla Bays (17 kills), as the Gate City offense clicked all evening.
Defensively, Bays and Stanley both finished with a team-high six digs.
For Battle, which fell one step shy of the state after an impressive end-of-the-season push, McKenzie Smith turned in a six-kill, 11-assist, eight-dig effort.