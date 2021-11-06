REGION 2D VOLLEYBALL SEMIFINALS: Wise Central, Gate City to meet in finals

Central ran out to a two-set lead and weathered a strong Virginia High push before Bayleigh Allison’s net play carried the Warriors home in Game 4, which the Bearcats let get away after leading by as much as 15-8.

“We always have that one game where we start to get a little bit haywire — mistakes start happening and we kind of lose focus,” Lawson said. “I just told them that we had to refocus and asked ‘em how bad did they want it?”

With strong net play from Allison in particular, Central stormed back to gain a 19-18 edge before the two teams battled to the proverbial wire, when a Bearcat misplay clinched the 28-26 final set win for the Warriors.

“She [Allison] is my senior and one of my leaders out there on the court and I rely on her a lot,” Lawson said. “That’s what she’s supposed to do.”

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Virginia High (23-7).

“My kids came out and they fought hard, but when you drop two sets and you’re playing from behind ... “ VHS coach Ashley Johnson said. “You know, we’ve done it several times this season, but at this stage of the game the playing field is tight and tough. I don’t know ... it just didn’t go our way.”