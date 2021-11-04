Region 2D Volleyball: Battle battles past Hurricanes

MARION, Va. – Spectators might think they are seeing double when twin sisters Mackenzie Smith and Allison Smith are on the court at the same time for John Battle High School’s volleyball team.

However, few can mirror the all-around skillset of Mackenzie Smith.

Showcasing why she is one of the most versatile players in Southwest Virginia, the sophomore supplied 15 kills, 15 assists and 10 digs as the Trojans took a 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes on Thursday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Battle (13-13) beat Marion (16-11) in the first round of the regional tourney for the second straight season and will play Gate City in the regional semis for the second consecutive season.

That might not have seemed like a possibility a month ago as Battle endured a skid that left the Trojans as the sixth seed in the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Now, the bunch from Bristol is one upset win away from a state tourney berth.