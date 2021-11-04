Region 2D Volleyball: Battle battles past Hurricanes

MARION, Va. – Spectators might think they are seeing double when twin sisters Mackenzie Smith and Allison Smith are on the court at the same time for John Battle High School’s volleyball team.
However, few can mirror the all-around skillset of Mackenzie Smith.
Showcasing why she is one of the most versatile players in Southwest Virginia, the sophomore supplied 15 kills, 15 assists and 10 digs as the Trojans took a 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 25-21 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes on Thursday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Battle (13-13) beat Marion (16-11) in the first round of the regional tourney for the second straight season and will play Gate City in the regional semis for the second consecutive season.
That might not have seemed like a possibility a month ago as Battle endured a skid that left the Trojans as the sixth seed in the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Now, the bunch from Bristol is one upset win away from a state tourney berth.
“We all know it got a little rocky in the middle of the season, but things are getting dialed back in and we’re starting to get that confidence back,” said Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “We’re just taking it one point at a time, one game at a time and that’s all we can focus on. We are just keeping the job small and that’s our goal right now.”
It also helps having a player like Mackenzie Smith in the fold.
“That kid plays like a firework,” Haderer said. “To be so young, she’s such a smart and aggressive player. That kid has a bright future.”
The present is going pretty good too. What has been the key to the late-season surge?
“I feel like coming together as a team and the mindset of not playing as individuals,” Mackenzie Smith said. “Whenever we struggled there would be so many balls hitting the floor, but we are communicating a lot better.”
Mackenzie Smith’s twin sister, Allison Smith, added 26 digs and five aces.
Jacqueline Hill (21 assists, 16 digs), Rylan Kestner (10 kills) and Molly Little (seven kills) also played well.
The loss played out similar to Marion’s setback to the Trojans back in the spring in the regional tourney.
“It’s tough,” Marion coach Amanda Hanshew said. “I knew they were going to be scrappy and they’ve got a lot of determination. They were getting balls up that I thought were down. Their defense was great tonight and they came ready to play.”
Amber Kimberlin (13 assists, 12 kills, four digs), Ella Moss (10 kills, seven digs, two blocks), Anna Hagy (five kills, three digs), Sophie Keheley (13 service points, six kills) and Taylor Preston (15 assists, 12 service points) were the stat leaders for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Mackenzie Smith was a freshman and was in uniform when Battle beat Marion in last season’s regional tournament and she played a starring role in the rematch.
“We had confidence,” she said. “We figured if we beat them once we could do it again.”
