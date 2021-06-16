REGION 2D SOFTBALL: Wise County Central holds off John Battle, 8-7

The two whiffs came on the heels of back-to-back walks with the bases loaded.

“I just knew I had to pull it together for my team and extend our season,” the junior hurler said.

It was a hard way to end a sterling season for Battle, which dropped two of its last three games.

“It’s tough to beat a good team three times,” third-year coach Hannah Cress said. “Key errors and the ballgame goes the other way. You can’t make four errors in one inning in the playoffs.”

Officially the Trojans committed just two errors, but two catchable balls got away and the Warriors were quick to take advantage in that decisive top of the sixth frame.

“Those are the kind of plays we’ve made all year, the kind we preach about,” Cress said.

Wise Central’s five-run outburst included an RBI-single by Taylor Cochran and a run-scoring double from Katherine Hopkins, but it was Shell who started the rally with her monster blow.

“I knew it was a moon rocket soon as I hit it,” Shell said. “The ball felt amazing off my bat.

“I’m playing my senior season and I’m the only one, so I wanted to give my all for my team.”