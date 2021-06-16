REGION 2D SOFTBALL: Wise County Central holds off John Battle, 8-7

BRISTOL, Va. - The other wheel fell off for the John Battle softball team, and now Wise County Central is rolling on to the Region 2D championship game.
The visiting Warriors, who dropped a pair of one-run games to Battle earlier this season, played a little payback Wednesday, hanging on for an 8-7 win against the Trojans in regional semifinal play.
Battle had dominated the Mountain 7 District regular season with a perfect 12-0 league record, but the third-seeded Warriors were not scared and managed to upend the league’s top seed.
Wise Central (13-4) will next try to slay another giant when they travel to face unbeaten Lebanon for the regional title on Friday.
“I don’t know if Central High School has ever been to the regional final,” said second-year Warrior coach Allison Shortt. “But we’re headed there now.”
Central used a five-run sixth inning - featuring a prodigious 2-run home run by Maggie Shell - to break a 3-3 tie, helping the Warriors carry an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
It was barely enough.
The Trojans (13-2) scored three times in their final at-bat to cut their deficit to one run and had the bases loaded with one out. But Wise Central pitcher Bayleigh Allison stepped up for her teammates, striking out Battle’s last two hitters with the sacks full.
The two whiffs came on the heels of back-to-back walks with the bases loaded.
“I just knew I had to pull it together for my team and extend our season,” the junior hurler said.
It was a hard way to end a sterling season for Battle, which dropped two of its last three games.
“It’s tough to beat a good team three times,” third-year coach Hannah Cress said. “Key errors and the ballgame goes the other way. You can’t make four errors in one inning in the playoffs.”
Officially the Trojans committed just two errors, but two catchable balls got away and the Warriors were quick to take advantage in that decisive top of the sixth frame.
“Those are the kind of plays we’ve made all year, the kind we preach about,” Cress said.
Wise Central’s five-run outburst included an RBI-single by Taylor Cochran and a run-scoring double from Katherine Hopkins, but it was Shell who started the rally with her monster blow.
“I knew it was a moon rocket soon as I hit it,” Shell said. “The ball felt amazing off my bat.
“I’m playing my senior season and I’m the only one, so I wanted to give my all for my team.”
The Warriors strung together 13 hits against losing pitcher Hanna Jo McReynolds, who otherwise had a terrific afternoon with four hits in four at bats, including a seventh-inning homer.
Allison helped herself with three hits, including a solo home run in the second inning to push Central out to a 2-0 edge.
Shell, Cochran, Lexi Baker and Lauren Jackson all had two hits for the Warriors. Jackson and Baker both drove in a run for the winners.
Jordan Roulette-Wheeler smacked a two-run home run and drove in three runs for Battle, which received two hits apiece from Allyssa Kate Wallace and Charlie Gobble.
Eden Wallace collected an RBI for the Trojans, who managed nine hits off of Allison.
Allison struck out six Trojans and walked three.