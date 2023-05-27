Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RICHLANDS, Va. – Like a summer thunderstorm, John Battle High School’s softball team struck quickly and surprisingly.

The Trojans scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat Richlands 3-2 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

Trailing 2-0 since the first inning, Battle came to life when Eden Wallace connected for a home run on Arin Rife’s first pitch of the seventh inning. After the next batter struck out, a pair of singles put the winning run aboard.

A couple of dropped flyballs and a dropped third strike brought the tying and winning runs home.

Rife bowed her back and got out of the inning with a strikeout. Battle’s freshman pitcher, Taylor Childress, took a one-hitter into the bottom of the seventh and made it stand up.

Annsley Trivette gave Richlands fans hope with a deep drive to left that was caught just short of the bench.

Childress, who survived a rough first inning that saw her walk two batters and give up a double to Erica Lamie, said she was nervous at first but settled down as the game went on.

Lamie’s double was the only hit she yielded as she struck out 11.

Parker Elton had two hits for the Trojans. Childress, Wallace and Hannah Lockhart scored the runs in that seventh-inning uprising.

First-year Trojan head coach Tommy Harmon said his team has a history of late rallies. “I think they are trying to give me a heart attack,” Harmon said with a laugh.

The loss was heartbreaking for the Blue Tornado who won last week’s Southwest District tournament and appeared to be in total control of Friday’s game.

Harmon said he was expecting a close game and thought coming in the two teams were evenly-matched. After loading the bases and failing to score in the first inning, Battle had just three runners on base over the next five innings and hadn’t gotten one past second until the seventh.

Rife finished with 16 strikeouts in a five-hitter.

“That’s softball,” Richlands coach James “Moose” Cochran said about the final inning.

Cochran said he was proud of his team’s effort. The future looks bright for the Blues with several starters returning, to be joined by the SWD junior varsity champions.

Battle has a bright future too and the Trojans play Mountain 7 District rival Gate City on Monday in the Region 2D semifinals. A berth in the Class 2 state tourney will be on the line.