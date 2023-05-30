Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TAZEWELL, Va. – After battling bees in the dugout at the start of the game, John Battle stung Gate City 4-3 in the semifinals of the Region 2D softball tournament on Tuesday at Tazewell High School.

The Trojans will face Tazewell, a 6-2 winner over Lee, for the Region 2D title on Thursday on the Bulldogs’ home field.

Eden Wallace’s second home run of the game in the top of the seventh put the Trojans up 4-3.

“It was insane. I didn’t think that was going to happen,” Wallace said. “I just go up there hoping to get on base.”

Taylor Childress got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh, getting fly balls from Kady Davidson and KK Baker and striking out Ada Gillenwater to end the game. Addie Davidson and Rylee Blevins led off the inning with base hits and were at second and third with nobody out to start the inning.

“We had opportunities, but things just didn’t go our way,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “John Battle came out here and played a great game.”

John Battle head coach Tom Harmon had Childress intentionally walk Makayla Bays, who had homered earlier in the game, to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh.

“It was a compliment to her,” Harmon said. “I was afraid of her bat.”

The first-year John Battle coach said Childress got stronger as the game went on. The Trojans fell behind 1-0 in the first inning before tying it in the third and taking the lead on Wallace’s first home run in the fourth. Gate City (21-3) battled back and tied the game in the fifth and got two runners aboard in the sixth but failed to score.

The Blue Devils graduate seven seniors off a 12-member team.

“Aside from softball, they are good people,” said Noe, of her seniors.

Tazewell 6, Lee High 2

Tazewell rode a solid offensive effort from the top of the order and the big arm of Carly Compton to victory in the first game.

Leadoff batter Maddie Gillespie had three hits and scored twice to kick start the Bulldog offense. Brooke Nunley, Macie Alford and Alayshia Griffith also had big hits for the Bulldogs.

Compton had 13 strikeouts while giving up just four hits.

The Generals (16-8) got two of those hits from Taylor Bishop, who homered to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning. Tazewell pushed across single runs in the fourth and fifth and sealed the win with three straight hits to plate two runs in the sixth.

Gillespie’s double, her second extra base hit of the game keyed the inning. A pair of fly balls and a strikeout closed the books on Lee High’s most successful season in several years.

Both the Bulldogs (17-5-1) and the Trojans (12-13) advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals regardless of who wins on Thursday.