TAZEWELL, Va. – Carly Compton struggled a bit in the circle, but delivered with the bat as Tazewell beat Wise County Central 13-3 in five innings in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D softball tournament.

After giving up a leadoff triple to Taylor Cochran, who scored on a wild pitch, and a single to Lauren Jackson, Compton struck out the next three hitters.

She then hit the first of two home runs in the bottom of the first to give the ‘Dogs (16-5-1) a 3-1 lead and they never looked back.

They batted around in the first, putting two more on the board after Compton’s blast. The Bulldogs put a pair of runs in the book in the third and five in the fourth keyed by another Compton blast to lead off the inning.

Central put the ball in play and finished the day with five hits including a home run and a double from Lexi Baker.

“We needed to make some plays and didn’t,” said Central coach Allison Shortt. “I thought we did a great job with our bats offensively.”

The Bulldogs avenged a 3-2 loss to the Warriors in last year’s region final and senior Macie Alford, who singled in the 13th run, said it was a team effort.

“Not being able to play last year and seeing the girls get defeated by them was hard,” said Alford, who missed her junior year with a knee injury. ““We all have a job to do and I think everybody did their job today.”

Alford said the girls pick each other and they all came back and wanted to win. Alford, Compton and leadoff batter Maddie Gillespie each had a pair of hits for Tazewell. Compton finished with seven strikeouts.

Cochran had two hits and scored two of Central’s three runs. Central finishes the year at 13-9 and loses four seniors, but had four freshmen on the roster.

Tazewell hosts a semifinal game on Tuesday at 3 p.m.