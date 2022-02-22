REGION 2D GIRLS HOOPS: Gate City puts four scorers in double digits in first-round win at Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High left the always powerful Mountain 7 District for the Southwest District a half-dozen years ago, but its girls basketball program still can’t get away from the championship-hungry Gate City Blue Devils.

The visiting Blue Devils opened Region 2D play Tuesday night with a 65-47 thumping of Virginia High at the Bearcat Den, ending the home team’s season for the third year in a row.

The 2020 Class 2 champion and the 2021 state runner-up, Gate City moves on to face Mountain 7 rival Ridgeview in Thursday’s semifinals. Tipoff at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Prior Center will be at 8:30 p.m.

Advancing in region play is virtually expected with Gate City’s girls.

“ We’ve got a lot of experience back and we’ve been in this position before, so you hope your team is prepared and ready,” veteran Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We told them before the game that your schedule has prepared you for these moments. Nobody’s played a tougher schedule than you and that’s prepared you for now.”

The third seed out of the Mountain 7, Gate City showed the SWD’s No.2 seed no mercy.

The Blue Devils never allowed the Bearcats to get into any kind of offensive flow, running out to leads of 9-0 and 14-2 in the first quarter.

Over the first eight minutes, VHS (11-11) committed seven turnovers and missed all eight of its shots from the floor.

It didn’t get much better for the ‘Cats in the second quarter. Down 25-13 at intermission, VHS made just 2 of 15 field goal attempts in the first half and committed 10 of its 16 total turnovers.

Maria Wilson and sister Mary Kate Wilson, key VHS weapons, fought foul trouble in the first half, which certainly did not help the Bearcats’ case.

“ We pride ourselves on (aggressive, man-to-man) defense and we told them we had to come out early and play as hard as we could,” Houseright said. “Our effort had to be great from the start or it would become a dogfight.”

Not much changed in the third quarter, which ended with Gate City leading 45-25. The Blue Devils opened the second half with a 15-4 spurt to assume a 40-17 advantage with 1:55 remaining in the third.

Gate City was efficient offensively, shooting 47.6% from the floor and hitting 22 of 29 free throws to place four players in double figures.

Addie Gibson led the winners with 16 points, followed by Lexi Ervin with 14. Macey Mullins added 11 points and Jaydyn Carrico contributed 10.

Gibson, Ervin and Mullins are expected to score, but Carrico’s output off the bench was a welcomed sight for Houseright.

“ Off the bench, yeah,” Houseright said. “We talked about that, too, when you come in off the bench you’ve got to bring us something. Energy ... it doesn’t have to be scoring, but it’s got to be productive.”

VHS, which shot 28.9 percent for the game, found some offensive rhythm midway through the second half. By then, the outcome was decided.

VHS did inch to within 14 points, but the ‘Cats could get no closer.

“ We struggled to get into our offense and find a flow until there was about seven minutes left in the game, when we finally found our Bearcat way and decided to defend at a high level and pushed the tempo and played our type of basketball,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “By that time it was too late.

“ Gate City is well coached and they’re a tough team. It’s just what it is. They provide great competition and they were better tonight.”

Virginia High senior Dianna Spence led all scorers with 19 points. Mary Katherine Wilson tossed in 11.