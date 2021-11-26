REGION 2D FOOTBALL REGIONAL: Ryan O'Quinn leads Ridgeview against Graham Saturday

“Ryan can throw the best long ball,” Hill said. “I had to go up and make a one-handed catch in a recent game, and I joked with Ryan about how he could put an 80-yard bomb on the money but he made me jump for a screen pass. We’ve all bought into this offense and we love each other.”

That chemistry was apparent in pre-game warmups last week at Wise Central.

“Some of Ryan passes were off and guys were getting concerned,” Hill said. “I went over to Ryan and told him that he was a big reason we made it this far in the playoffs and that he needed to play his game and take over. And that’s what he did.”

Hill scored two touchdowns against Wise Central, while fellow receivers Brandon Beavers and Koda Counts also posted solid numbers. O’Quinn completed five straight passes on Ridgeview’s first touchdown drive.

“We all have to be ready with Ryan because we never know who is getting the ball,” Hill said.

Two weeks ago, Ridgeview rallied for a 29-28 win at Richlands. O’Quinn connected with Beavers for the game-winning six-yard TD pass as time expired.