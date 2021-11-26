REGION 2D FOOTBALL REGIONAL: Ryan O'Quinn leads Ridgeview against Graham Saturday

Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn is a quarterback prodigy but the script for this freshman is unique.
O’Quinn is not from an athletic family, he has not studied under a quarterback guru, and he has only played the position for two years.
“I was never really interested in football at a young age,” O’Quinn said. “When I finally started playing, I was a defensive end and fullback.”
O’Quinn saw his first experience at quarterback two years ago for the Ridgeview Wolfpack junior varsity.
“Then I decided to hold back last spring due to COVID-19. I wanted to have a full season,” O’Quinn said.
This is where the prodigy tag kicks in.
Entering Saturday’s Region 2D title game at Graham, O’Quinn has passed for 2,285 yards and 25 scores while also running for six scores.
‘I’m still learning in every practice and game,” O’Quinn said. “I’m excited to see what I can do next with my teammates.”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound O’Quinn generated 220 yards and two scores last week at Wise County Central as the Wolfpack rallied from a 10-point third quarter deficit to record a 26-20 victory.
“People have been doubting us since the start of the season, but we can overcome adversity. We will have to do the same thing this week at Graham,” O’Quinn said.
There is another twist to the O’Quinn story. He moved to Dickenson County from the Abingdon area in 2011.
“That was the year Clintwood won its last state championship in football,” O’Quinn said. “Nobody in my family played a sport, but I started playing little league football in Clintwood.”
Ridgeview junior receiver Cannon Hill has been in the passenger seat for O’Quinn’s rapid rise.
“It’s a crazy story,” Hill said. “Ryan just started playing quarterback his eighth-grade year and he’s improved ever since.”
According to Hill, there is no secret to the success of O’Quinn.
“It’s all about the work Ryan puts in,” Hill said. “In the heat of the summer, we were running sprints, throwing passes, lifting weights and just getting after it with Ryan. If the school was not available, we went to each other houses or a gym.”
How devoted is O’Quinn?
“Oh, it’s unreal,” Hill said. “I would be up at the field working with Ryan three and four days a week, but I wanted a break on the weekends. Ryan just kept going.”
Defensive backs facing Ridgeview must contend with O’Quinn’s quick release, field vision and a talent for launching long passes with accuracy.
“Ryan can throw the best long ball,” Hill said. “I had to go up and make a one-handed catch in a recent game, and I joked with Ryan about how he could put an 80-yard bomb on the money but he made me jump for a screen pass. We’ve all bought into this offense and we love each other.”
That chemistry was apparent in pre-game warmups last week at Wise Central.
“Some of Ryan passes were off and guys were getting concerned,” Hill said. “I went over to Ryan and told him that he was a big reason we made it this far in the playoffs and that he needed to play his game and take over. And that’s what he did.”
Hill scored two touchdowns against Wise Central, while fellow receivers Brandon Beavers and Koda Counts also posted solid numbers. O’Quinn completed five straight passes on Ridgeview’s first touchdown drive.
“We all have to be ready with Ryan because we never know who is getting the ball,” Hill said.
Two weeks ago, Ridgeview rallied for a 29-28 win at Richlands. O’Quinn connected with Beavers for the game-winning six-yard TD pass as time expired.
“In both games, it was like nothing bothered Ryan,” Ridgeview head coach Todd Tiller said. “He’s excellent back there and I think we’ve got the best receivers in the state to go with him.”
As for advice on throwing mechanics and strategy, O’Quinn credits the Ridgeview offensive coordinator.
“Bubba Edwards has been a great help,” O’Quinn said. “Bubba was an offensive lineman in high school, but I can rely on him.
“I guess my throwing ability is just a God-given talent, but the guys next to me make me look good. I have the best receivers around.”
With each headline-grabbing performance, O’Quinn has heard the same question.
“I get asked about being a freshman, but I’m used to it,” Quinn said. “I just care about putting in work and competing with my teammates.
“Ridgeview has never gone this far in the playoffs. I’m happy to be part of this season and I will do whatever it takes to win.”
