 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

REGION 2D BOYS: Virginia High vanquishes Gate City on the road in first-round matchup

  • 0
VHS Logo

GATE CITY, Va. – Stick a feather in Virginia High’s collective cap.

Nobody can recall the last time Gate City lost a postseason boys basketball game at home, but the Bearcats did the trick Wednesday evening with a 58-51 decision over the Blue Devils in Region 2D quarterfinal play at half-filled Gate City Middle School.

Virginia High caught the Blue Devils on church night in the heart of the Bible Belt, which was fine with second-year Bearcat coach Julius Gallishaw.

“ Hey, whatever it takes,” Gallishaw said. “I’m not going to argue that at all.”

Make no mistake, the Bearcats (18-8) earned their W, leading throughout most of the game and holding off the determined Blue Devils whenever needed.

“We knew we were coming into a hostile environment,” Gallishaw said. “But my guys played their butts off for each other and I’m proud of them.

“It’s definitely a huge night, not only getting a regional win but getting it done here at Gate City is definitely big time.”

People are also reading…

First-year Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes was emotional afterward.

“I’m so proud of my kids, man,” the 24-year-old said. “They fought and battled and gave everything they had, not only tonight but I thought really the whole year. To look at where we came from the beginning to the end, this team didn’t have a whole lot of experience. We had young guys step in — we’ll be back.

“ The scoreboard didn’t go our way tonight, but give credit to Virginia High. They played hard and made a few more plays than we did.”

The two teams battled on even terms across the first half, which ended with VHS up 27-23 after junior Dante Worley hit a step-back 24-footer at the buzzer.

The third seed out of the Southwest District led 37-30 after two more Worley 3s – he hit four total for a game-high 23 points – but the Devils never wilted.

Fueled by the return of sophomore Eli McMurray, playing for the first time since Feb. 3 and going at it with a heavily taped left hand, Gate City (12-13) got to within one point on three different occasions in the fourth period.

But each time the ‘Cats were threatened, somebody made a big play to keep the Blue Devils, the second seed out of the Mountain 7 District, at bay.

Aquemini Martin, a 6-foot-4 junior, played particularly big, blocking six shots and dumping in 15 points. Davarion Mozzell knocked down three 3-point daggers for 10 points, and others picked their spots to turn in pivotal moments.

“ That was our game plan coming in, to play for each other,” Gallishaw said. “I knew that Gate City had a lot of fight and I knew they were going to make their runs, but I wanted our kids to stay poised, and they did it. They stayed with it.”

While the slick Worley guided the offense, Martin was critical defensively.

“ Aquemini does a lot of good things defensively,” Gallishaw said. “He hides our weaknesses sometimes. He took on the defensive responsibility of a tough kid, No.23 (Gunner Garrett), and he did well. I’m so proud of him.”

Garrett scored 16 points to pace Gate City, which committed nine turnovers and shot 36% from the floor. McMurray nailed three 3s and finished with 15 points.

Virginia High, which will face Graham in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at UVa-Wise, shot 46.8% and committed nine turnovers as well. The Bearcats bombed at will in the first half and ended up draining 8 of 23 shots from beyond the arc.

“ If they’ve got a good look I want them to shoot it,” Gallishaw said.

The Bearcats struggled at the foul line, making just 6 of 15 attempts.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts