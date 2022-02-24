REGION 2D BOYS: Virginia High vanquishes Gate City on the road in first-round matchup

GATE CITY, Va. – Stick a feather in Virginia High’s collective cap.

Nobody can recall the last time Gate City lost a postseason boys basketball game at home, but the Bearcats did the trick Wednesday evening with a 58-51 decision over the Blue Devils in Region 2D quarterfinal play at half-filled Gate City Middle School.

Virginia High caught the Blue Devils on church night in the heart of the Bible Belt, which was fine with second-year Bearcat coach Julius Gallishaw.

“ Hey, whatever it takes,” Gallishaw said. “I’m not going to argue that at all.”

Make no mistake, the Bearcats (18-8) earned their W, leading throughout most of the game and holding off the determined Blue Devils whenever needed.

“We knew we were coming into a hostile environment,” Gallishaw said. “But my guys played their butts off for each other and I’m proud of them.

“It’s definitely a huge night, not only getting a regional win but getting it done here at Gate City is definitely big time.”

First-year Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes was emotional afterward.

“I’m so proud of my kids, man,” the 24-year-old said. “They fought and battled and gave everything they had, not only tonight but I thought really the whole year. To look at where we came from the beginning to the end, this team didn’t have a whole lot of experience. We had young guys step in — we’ll be back.

“ The scoreboard didn’t go our way tonight, but give credit to Virginia High. They played hard and made a few more plays than we did.”

The two teams battled on even terms across the first half, which ended with VHS up 27-23 after junior Dante Worley hit a step-back 24-footer at the buzzer.

The third seed out of the Southwest District led 37-30 after two more Worley 3s – he hit four total for a game-high 23 points – but the Devils never wilted.

Fueled by the return of sophomore Eli McMurray, playing for the first time since Feb. 3 and going at it with a heavily taped left hand, Gate City (12-13) got to within one point on three different occasions in the fourth period.

But each time the ‘Cats were threatened, somebody made a big play to keep the Blue Devils, the second seed out of the Mountain 7 District, at bay.

Aquemini Martin, a 6-foot-4 junior, played particularly big, blocking six shots and dumping in 15 points. Davarion Mozzell knocked down three 3-point daggers for 10 points, and others picked their spots to turn in pivotal moments.

“ That was our game plan coming in, to play for each other,” Gallishaw said. “I knew that Gate City had a lot of fight and I knew they were going to make their runs, but I wanted our kids to stay poised, and they did it. They stayed with it.”

While the slick Worley guided the offense, Martin was critical defensively.

“ Aquemini does a lot of good things defensively,” Gallishaw said. “He hides our weaknesses sometimes. He took on the defensive responsibility of a tough kid, No.23 (Gunner Garrett), and he did well. I’m so proud of him.”

Garrett scored 16 points to pace Gate City, which committed nine turnovers and shot 36% from the floor. McMurray nailed three 3s and finished with 15 points.

Virginia High, which will face Graham in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at UVa-Wise, shot 46.8% and committed nine turnovers as well. The Bearcats bombed at will in the first half and ended up draining 8 of 23 shots from beyond the arc.

“ If they’ve got a good look I want them to shoot it,” Gallishaw said.

The Bearcats struggled at the foul line, making just 6 of 15 attempts.