EMORY, Va. – Overindulgence within the eating department leads to a subsequent chair or couch visit for most folks.

Virginia High’s Patrick Poku, meanwhile, had a much better result Monday – and it didn’t even involve antacid consumption.

Poku struck for an early goal on Fred Selfe Stadium’s Nicewonder Field before combining the effort with timely defense, as the Bearcats kept their undefeated streak going behind a 2-0 decision over Marion during Region 2D tournament semifinal play Monday evening.

Altogether, Poku – who didn’t show too many effects of being full – played nearly the entire contest.

“Before the game, I kind of ate too much – and I was a little sluggish,” grinned Poku, who settled an initial slicing corner kick before hammering home the game’s opening goal. “I wasn’t at my best and was just a little tired. That’s all it was.”

VHS coach Kevin Wright actually handled the news rather well.

“He’s one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached,” Wright added. “His natural athleticism is phenomenal. When he [and brother Prince] told me … I’m glad they were able to stay out there. I’m glad they could stomach their food down a little bit longer.”

And with teammate Owen Dean – who had an initial assist for Poku’s goal – adding a successful strike for a 2-0 advantage just 10 minutes later, the Bearcats (18-0-1) were able to slowly shift gears on an unfamiliar turf by pulling back on the offensive reins and thwarting away Marion’s back pass attempts.

“It kind of shows how we can adapt ourselves in the game,” said Wright, whose squad qualified for next week’s state tournament. “Tonight, it wasn’t a tactical thing for us. It was more because we were sluggish and playing on turf. I mention to our kids in practice all the time that the easiest thing to do when you’re tired is play defense. By maintaining their defensive presence, it helped us solidify the win tonight.”

After being outshot 11-2 over the opening half, the Scarlet Hurricanes (11-6-3) were the aggressors following halftime. Nelson Arcia continually pushed the attack forward for Marion, which possessed the ball for the majority of the second half. However, the Scarlet Hurricanes only managed one second-half shot on goal, a 15-yard attempt from Connor Barr that just missed.

“Ultimately, they did a good job of keeping us at bay,” admitted Marion coach Brock Hanna. “We tried to get more numbers up front, but just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.”

The Bearcats will face Graham for Thursday’s regional crown. The winner will get to host a state quarterfinal match next Tuesday.

“Every time we play against Graham is always a tough game,” Poku concluded. “I’m ready to play against them again. It’s going to be a good game.”

Graham 5, Tazewell 1

The barometer between a good and a great athletic season always involves state tournament qualification. In fact, consecutive state tourney ticket punches are considered a notch higher.

For the G-Men, though, success has now reached double digits.

Thanks to three first-half tallies, including a close range blast and an assist from sophomore Blake Graham, Graham (9-8-1) controlled the ball for just over 80 percent of the time during Monday’s victory over the cross county rival Bulldogs (5-14-0).

The win for the Bluefield bunch garnered an unprecedented 10th-straight state tournament appearance.

“I thought the midfield played great today,” noted Graham coach George Aiello, whose squad collected a whopping 10 corner kick opportunities. “I really thought we controlled the middle of the field. Plus, we were able to utilize everyone on the bench today – and everyone got a good bit of playing time. It was just a good game for us.”

With Graham’s midfield playing a chief role in the aforementioned, one-sided time result, the offensive surges were plentiful for the G-Men – who finished with 17 shots on goal.

Graham, meanwhile, deposited his second tally during the game’s 65th minute, as he deftly tapped a pass over a Bulldog defender and back to himself before sending a shot into the right corner from five yards away.

“My whole midfield works together and it kind of brings the defense towards them,” Graham said. “That opens up gaps for me to try and score – to do my thing. I just like the soft turf here. Honestly, the ball rolls really nicely, and there are no bumps.”

And now, a fourth chance against the Bearcats awaits. But although being on the short end of an aggregate 10-5 scoring mark, the G-Men have played strongly against the undefeated Bearcats.

“We’ve been close pretty much every time we’ve played them,” Graham said. “But we’ve learned a few things, and I think we’ll be alright.”

Daniel Ni (Graham) and Tyler Wimmer (Tazewell) also found the net during second-half action. Bulldog goalie Tyler Gillespie collected 10 saves.