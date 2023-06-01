EMORY, Va. – Even before Virginia High forward Prince Poku’s floating free kick started its downward trajectory during Thursday’s 65th minute at Fred Selfe Stadium’s Nicewonder Field, teammate Aquemini Martin slowly raised his arms high.

It’s almost as if Martin knew.

“I knew it was going into the back of the net,” Martin grinned. “As soon as the ball hits one of their feet, I knew something good was going to happen.”

Martin’s budding confidence eventually became reality. That’s because Patrick Poku corralled his brother’s kick, split a double-team effort, and then blasted the game-winner to give Virginia High a hard-fought 2-1 victory during the Region 2D tournament final over a game Graham squad.

“Patrick is phenomenal when it comes to finishing, especially when he’s that close and in that range,” admitted VHS coach Kevin Wright. “He’s a natural goal scorer. So when he’s in that position, we assume that the ball is going to go in the back of the net.”

Truth be told, Prince Poku had the same thought, too.

“For it to be a goal, I knew I had to hurry up and get into position,” said Poku, who struck the ball from just outside the midfield stripe. “And when I saw [Patrick] down the field in position, I knew what he was going to do. As soon as I let it go – I knew it was going to be a goal.”

Prior to the Poku to Poku connection, however, this game was anything but a certainty. In fact, the first 25 minutes of the contest had much more of a G-Men triumph than anything. Mixing in an aggressive midfield approach with defensive coverage on the back end, Graham (9-9-1) was very successful in curbing the Bearcat push early.

“We’ve been preparing and changing things around,” said Graham coach George Aiello. “We used a different formation, and we played more aggressively today than we had in previous games against them.”

The G-Men also got an early goal from a rather far distance – but one that was amazingly accurate. Graham midfielder Aidan Bowers lined up a direct free kick from nearly 45 yards out, and the results were downright outstanding. The curving approach from Bowers during the game’s seventh minute somehow stayed in play and snuck into the upper right corner for a 1-0 advantage.

“It was a great shot,” Aiello noted. “We work on that in practice all the time. We’ve got a couple of kids who can make those shots.”

But Virginia High’s first corner of the match (30th minute) seemed to sway momentum ever so slightly. Owen Dean’s crossing pass to Prince Poku almost tied things initially, but the Bearcats (19-0-1) were able to quickly gain back possession. Just a little over a minute later, Dean was sending a non-corner cross into a crowded penalty box.

And when the G-Men couldn’t clear, Martin took advantage and redirected one into the net to tie things at 1-1.

Even with a halftime break, the next third of the game featured a heavy dose of Bearcat corners (3) and shots on goal (5), along with solid Graham saves (4). G-Men goalie Gabriel Riffe eventually recorded nine saves, including two point-blank denials from Patrick Poku’s foot.

But a third try from the aforementioned Bearcat striker with 15 minutes remaining found its mark.

“Graham’s keeper played a great game, and their defense held tight,” continued Wright, whose undefeated squad will host a state quarterfinal game next Tuesday. “We knew they were going to try and play more of a defensive strategy by committing numbers back. I’m glad that we ended up getting the win and stuck to the game plan of keeping the pressure going.”

The G-Men, who will travel next Tuesday, lost for the second straight time to VHS by just one tally.

“My boys played well,” praised Aiello. “They left it all out on the field. We were in it, and we could’ve won. We’re right there with them.”