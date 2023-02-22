GATE CITY, Va. – It turns out that Bo knows postseason hoops.

Gate City sophomore Bo Morris scored 25 points in his VHSL regional tournament debut and that was among the many highlights for the Blue Devils as they rolled to an 80-65 first-round boys basketball win over the Richlands Blue Tornado on Wednesday night.

Gate City (12-14) plays Graham (11-12) in Thursday night’s Region 2D semifinals at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den with a state tournament berth on the line.

On Wednesday there was no slowing Bo.

Morris capped a competitive back-and-forth first half by draining a jumper just before the second-quarter buzzer sounded. That put Gate City up by 10 points at the break and got the Blue Devils rolling.

“I think that’s where we won the game,” Morris said. “It gave us all the momentum back. … Tonight the shots were falling.”

The shots haven’t always been falling for Gate City, which has been plagued by some offensive inefficiency at times this winter. That wasn’t a problem on Wednesday as Morris led three GC scorers in double digits.

“Bo’s a kid that’s not afraid of any shot, anytime, anywhere,” said Blue Devils boss John-Reed Barnes. “He’s going to put two feet on the ground, let it fly and stick it most of the time. He’s kind of been in a funk I felt like the last several games, but he played super well tonight. The sky is the limit for him and he is going to continue to get better.”

Gate City outscored Richlands 24-9 in the third quarter to turn the game into a blowout.

Senior Brendan Cassidy added 20 points for the Blue Devils, while junior Gunner Garrett gunned in 16 points.

It was the first game for Gate City’s boys since the most program’s most famous alum, Mac McClung, made national headlines by winning the NBA Slam Dunk contest on Saturday.

Garrett almost threw one down early in the fourth quarter as he drove baseline, got some serious elevation and almost rattled the rim.

We’ll call it a strong layup or a half-dunk.

“I don’t know if that’s exactly a dunk,” Garrett said. “I tried.”

This wasn’t a contest, so there were no style points on the line.

“The more important thing is he got the bucket,” Barnes said. “I was happy with that. He’s had two or three dunks this year.”

Garrett was playing with plenty of motivation.

He scored 16 points in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament a season ago, but the Blue Devils suffered a 58-51 victory to Virginia High on their home floor.

This time around he got to celebrate.

“I didn’t want to go home,” Garrett said. “We want to keep playing and make it as far as we can.”

It was the end of the line for Richlands (9-17) and the final games for steady seniors Colton Mullins and Lane Reynolds in a Blue Tornado uniform.

Reynolds scored a game-high 26 points – 13 in each half – and was 13-for-15 from the free throw line.

Mullins battled foul trouble and scored all 14 of his points over the final two quarters.

“Those two have done that all year for us,” said Richlands coach Ronnie Davis. “These seniors have got us going in the right direction.”

In the end, however, Bo made Gate City go.

“Morris is a terrific player and Garrett did a great job,” Davis said. “They’re a lot stronger than we are and a lot more skilled than we are, overall. They were also stronger underneath than we thought they would be.”