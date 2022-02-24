REGION 2D BOYS: Graves, Turner-Bradshaw combine for 48 points in Graham's first-round win over John Battle

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Seniors are expected to be leaders and a pair of familiar faces did just that for Graham in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament on Wednesday at Bluefield State’s Ned Shott Gymnasium.

David Graves and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw combined for 48 points to lead the G-Men past scrappy John Battle 76-64.

Graves scored 15 of his 28 in the fourth quarter, while Turner-Bradshaw, who finished with 20 points, was also a force on defense with several steals, often going coast to coast for baskets on some of them.

Graves was quick to credit his teammates for his 28-point effort.

“Every single day, after practice, after every game I tell them I couldn’t do it without them,’ Graves said.

After scoring 17 in each of the first three quarters, the G-Men broke loose with 25 in the final period.

“We are senior-heavy,” Graham head coach Todd Baker said. “I wasn’t happy with our defense, but I thought the offense really came through. When David and Xay are feeling it, you just got to let them go.”

Baker credited Battle with playing tough and making a lot of shots.

“They are a really disciplined team and they ran their offense well,” he said. “They did a good job of cutting to the basket.”

The Trojans missed just one shot in the first quarter and battled hard to the end.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my kids. They gave it everything they had,’ John Battle head coach Steve Posey said.

The Trojans made their first regional appearance in three years and, despite losing seven seniors, Posey thinks the future looks bright.

John Battle’s junior varsity team was 18-2.

The Trojans trailed 34-29 at the half and it was a basket at the buzzer that gave Graham that margin. Turner-Bradshaw’s quickness sparked a 9-2 run midway of the third quarter to put the G-Men on top 51-39.

“We knew Bradshaw and Graves were the keys, but they had some other players step up,’ Posey said.

Jacob Pruitt scored 12 points and Kaleb Morgan was solid with 11 for Graham.

John Battle got 16 points from Nathan Spurling, 14 by Jon Blankenship and 12 from Noah Ratliff.

Graham (15-7) plays Virginia High in the Region 2D semifinals on Friday at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise at 7 p.m. The clubs have played three times this season, with the G-Men winning two of them.