BRISTOL, Va. — It has been a trying first season for Adam Moore, but Virginia High’s interim baseball coach and his Bearcats are right on schedule as the month of May nears its end.

Virginia High played a bunch of small ball Thursday night, working the game as needed to claim a 5-2 win over Gate City in quarterfinal play of the Region 2D tournament at DeVault Stadium.

The Bearcats (14-9) advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday at John Battle, where they will meet Marion for a spot in the region final and an automatic pass to the Class 2 tournament.

If it seems like familiar territory for the seven-time state champions, it is.

VHS began the season 0-3, but the Bearcats have navigated their way back to prominence, winning the Southwest District regular-season and tournament titles along the way.

“I’m proud of these kids,” Moore said. “From Day One they could have hung their heads. There’s been a lot of change, but they’ve hung with it and I’m proud of them.

“And I’m proud to be their coach. I love this team and my staff.”

The ‘Cats got a strong effort on the mound from right-hander Bhraedon Meredith, who gained the win with his 5 2/3 innings of work, striking out seven and walking seven while allowing both Gate City hits. At one point he retired 11 straight batters.

With VHS leading 5-0, the junior ran into trouble in the top of the sixth inning, when he allowed four of his walks as well as a ringing double to Eli McMurray.

Following back-to-back, bases-loaded walks with two outs, Luke Whitt relieved and immediately induced a routine ground out to halt the rally, and the sophomore went on to record a save.

“Bhraedon pitched a hell of a game,” Moore said. “He got up to 100 pitches and he wanted one more so I gave it to him, but then we turned it over to Luke, who’s been our go-to guy all year.”

Offensively, the Bearcats did just enough with the sticks and ran Gate City silly on the bases, stealing at least a half-dozen and creating a run with a Gate City error on one of the thefts.

Without a big bopper in its lineup, Virginia High knows it must manufacture runs.

“We practice it every single day,” Moore said. “We talked from Day One that we have to be aggressive on the base paths, pick up tendencies and use our wheels to put pressure on defenses. Tonight we were fortunate enough to make that happen.

“Those back-to-back 2-spots in the middle of the game were crucial, and with the beautiful bunt [single] that Luke laid down, that’s a great example of what we’ve talked about in practice. This time of year we’re going to have to use that stuff.”

VHS took a 1-0 lead in the third inning off losing pitcher John Little, Ollie Foy getting the job done with a one-out, RBI grounder after Devin Lathrop swiped two bases.

The ‘Cats added a pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to gain a 5-0 edge, Meredith and E.J. Hucks each lining RBI singles and Dominick White delivering an RBI grounder.

Meredith had two of Virginia High’s seven base knocks.

Gate City (6-14) had a rally brewing in the first frame but erased the threat itself when base runners were tagged out on a pickoff by Meredith and a foiled stolen base attempt at third, Hucks nailing the runner from his catcher position.

"We waited a little too long to try and get stuff going," first-year Blue Devils coach Austen Arnold said. "We put some stuff together that first inning and then we ran ourselves out of it. I think we let the moment kind of get to us.

"Kudos to them. They made plays, got baserunners and were aggressive on the base paths."

The Blue Devils, who won five of their previous six games to get to the regionals, received RBIs from Zack DePriest and Luke Bledsoe.