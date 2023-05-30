Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A high school baseball team led by Larry Cannon is in the postseason mix in May.

What else is new?

In a fruitful and lengthy head-coaching career that has included stops at five different schools, Cannon has directed the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes to some success in his first season on the job.

The ‘Canes (13-9) meet Southwest District rival Virginia High (14-9) today at 5 p.m. in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament at John Battle High School. A state tournament berth is at stake.

Marion has lost six games decided by three runs or less, but prevailed in a tight game last week with the season on the line: a 4-3 victory over Union in the first round of the regional tourney.

“It’s been a process I guess you’d say,” Cannon said. “The boys have come a long way I think and they’ve bought in to what we’ve been getting across to them. We’ve had some tough losses, but they’ve worked hard and really improved. It’s been a lot of fun for me.”

Today’s contest will be played at Cannon’s old stomping grounds on Battle Hill. He was the head coach at John Battle from 2007-2010 and also had a stint as the Trojans’ athletic director.

“I always thought a lot of Battle and have a lot of memories from my time there,” Cannon said. “All good memories and some great times.”

Cannon was the main man at Sevier County, Pigeon Forge and Patrick Henry as well and decided to come out of retirement with the coaxing of some friends when the Marion gig came open.

It certainly took an adjustment period with his new team.

“Absolutely,” Cannon said. “They didn’t know me and I really didn’t know anything about them. We were just figuring out where we needed to go and how to get there.”

The Scarlet Hurricanes got to the regional semifinals by earning a hard-fought win over Union.

Marion received two hits apiece from Reid Osborne and Brody Roberts, a first-inning home run from Mason Pugh, while pitchers Carter Sayers and Corbin Bade pitched out of jams on several occassions.

“We struggled putting a full game together at the beginning of the season,” Osborne said. “But we have found our rhythm, which led us to our recent wins and our position in the regional tournament.”

Marion faces a familiar foe in the Bearcats, who they split with in the regular season: VHS won the first meeting 8-1, while Marion prevailed 12-7 in the rematch,

“Adjusting from last year to this year has been a task, but Cannon’s years of experience have allowed us to respect his decisions and have helped us make it this far,” Osborne said.

Cannon, 67, is ready to call the shots in another big game. He certainly has plenty of experience in such contests.

“If you love the game like I do and most coaches do,” Cannon said. “It’s a lot of fun.”