BRISTOL, Va. - The powder keg that is the John Battle offense exploded mid-game Thursday night, blowing up a competitive matchup and allowing the Trojans to successfully defend their Region 2D baseball championship with a 16-1 rout of visiting Marion.

Battle batted around twice in the fourth inning, sending 18 hitters to the plate in a never-ending, 12-run onslaught that concluded all suspense, after Marion had led 1-0 through 2 1/2 frames.

The Trojans scored four times in the third to gain a 4-1 advantage, then the floodgates opened.

Battle (19-7) has won three playoff games by a combined 40-1 count, and now the Trojans will open the Class 2 tournament at home Tuesday with a quarterfinal game against Patrick County, a 6-5 loser to Alleghany in yesterday's Region 2C final.

"Coach (Chase) Buchanan has done a ton of work with these kids," Battle boss Jimmy Gobble said. "They believe and they buy in. I mean, even if you have one guy at the top of the order not doing something, it's like the others chip ... I mean seriously, it's legit.

"And it's some of the best we've ever had, far as buy-ins, understanding roles, even bottom of the order chipping away at deep counts. The roles they play matter, and it's fun to watch.

"They kept us off balance for a bit," Gobble continued. "But you're waiting to create some stuff and put up crooked numbers. And we've got some speed and some other things that go with it."

Marion coach Larry Cannon had hoped for a better outing from his Scarlet Hurricanes (14-10), who will travel to meet Alleghany in Tuesday's quarterfinal round.

"If we hadn't laid the ball on the ground and gave too many freebies, it would have been a more competitive game," he said. "But they've just got such a good team -- if you give them an inch, they're going to take a mile. And then they started stroking the ball.

"But on the flip side, there are only eight teams left and we're one of them, so anything can happen. I'm still excited -- and the kids, they're a little embarrassed. But that's baseball."

Marion took advantage of two Battle errors to score an unearned run in the top of the third to take its 1-0 lead, but the Trojans responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning, fueled by a two-run double off the bat of Evan Hankins.

In the bottom of the fourth, Battle collected eight base hits, drew four walks, and took advantage of two Marion errors in addition to two hit batsmen.

Hankins finished with two of Battle's nine hits while driving in four runs. while Elijah Childress lined a two-run double and Brodie Bailey and Porter Gobble each had an RBI double. Bailey reached base four times and scored three runs.

Ryan Mix, Caden Sturgill, Noah Sills and Gavin Ratliff all recorded an RBI for the Trojans.

Hankins started and covered four innings on the mound to gain the win, allowing just a second-inning single to Brady Roberts while striking out six batters and walking two.

Reed Osborne, one of three Marion pitchers, took the loss after his three innings of work.

.