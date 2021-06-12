WATCH NOW: REGION 1D TRACK MEET: Patrick Henry's Ella Maiden dominates as Rebels take title

“He is a tough competitor, he actually beat me in the cross country in the region,” Elswick said. “I knew he was coming for me. Where he is actually in the same grade, me and him are really good friends. This is actually the first race except for one that I have been him at. It is definitely big for me.”

“If he wouldn’t have won that, that last 50 meters we would have lost it,” Grundy track coach Loni Webb said. “That is what we needed.”

Grundy followed with a fourth place finish in the 4x400 relay to end the day, but that was enough to secure 70 points, finishing three points ahead of Patrick Henry.

“They did the best we have ever finished,” Webb said. “The year before COVID we finished seventh so this is a big deal. They put the work in, they did two-a-days coming in, they did what they were supposed to do. They worked hard and they wanted this, I think more than I did maybe.”

Freshman Landon Johnson won the 800 meters, while senior Peyton McComas claimed the discus. Webb is hoping for a top 8 finish next week from the boys. The Grundy girls were led by Jessi Looney, who was second in the 1600 and third in the 800. Kaitlynn Ratliff was second in the 3200.