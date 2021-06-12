WATCH NOW: REGION 1D TRACK MEET: Patrick Henry's Ella Maiden dominates as Rebels take title

COEBURN, Va. - The goals are set.
Ella Maiden participated in seven events in leading Patrick Henry to the Class 1 state track championship in 2019. She would like to finish on top one more time.
“I would love to be able to go back and repeat,” said Maiden, whose Rebels were the favorite to repeat in 2020, but the season was wiped out by COVID-19. “That would be the best way to end this hard senior year with COVID. It has been a tough one.”
Maiden took part in six events in the Region 1D track meet on Saturday, leading Patrick Henry to the girls team title by winning the high jump, triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, in addition to contributing to the 4x100 relay crown. She also placed third in the long jump.
“I am very pleased with how it went. I was a little upset with my long jump, but you can’t win everything,” said Maiden, who actually won six Region 1D events, capturing the pole vault on Friday. “It was my first event of the day. You have definitely got to pace yourself and definitely don’t let one event affect the other ones if you don’t do well.”
She did just fine, setting personal records in the four of those events on what was a long, muggy, and slightly breezy day in Coeburn.
“I like the wind honestly because it is a nice little breeze and it kind of cools you down so I enjoy it,” Maiden said. “This is like the perfect weather.”
Up next for the Rebels is the Class 1 state track meet on Friday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. Freshman Katie Dick won the 800 meters, while MaKenna Clay was second in the 100 and third in the 200. Maiden’s sister, Avery, was second in the triple jump and pole vault and third in the 100 and 300 hurdles and long jump.
“[Ella] is the one that carries us, but to win next week, we have got a shot at winning the state, but it takes everybody,” said Patrick Henry girls head coach Mark Love, whose seven-girl squad tallied 161 points to finish well ahead of Rural Retreat’s 87. “Ella is going to score her points if she has a good day, but the thing is with only seven kids, everybody has got to have a good day.
“That is what we have talked about. They have to do multiple events. We knew we had a chance at the beginning of the season, but I said we are not going to have that many kids so you guys are going to have to do multiple events to do it and they have stuck it out and they have done it.
“Kudos to them for what they have done. They have worked their tails off so very proud of them.”
Grundy was a surprise winner on the boys side, with rising junior Caleb Elswick winning both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, including a back-and-forth effort with Castlewood’s Adam Gibson to win the 3200 with one event to go.
“He is a tough competitor, he actually beat me in the cross country in the region,” Elswick said. “I knew he was coming for me. Where he is actually in the same grade, me and him are really good friends. This is actually the first race except for one that I have been him at. It is definitely big for me.”
“If he wouldn’t have won that, that last 50 meters we would have lost it,” Grundy track coach Loni Webb said. “That is what we needed.”
Grundy followed with a fourth place finish in the 4x400 relay to end the day, but that was enough to secure 70 points, finishing three points ahead of Patrick Henry.
“They did the best we have ever finished,” Webb said. “The year before COVID we finished seventh so this is a big deal. They put the work in, they did two-a-days coming in, they did what they were supposed to do. They worked hard and they wanted this, I think more than I did maybe.”
Freshman Landon Johnson won the 800 meters, while senior Peyton McComas claimed the discus. Webb is hoping for a top 8 finish next week from the boys. The Grundy girls were led by Jessi Looney, who was second in the 1600 and third in the 800. Kaitlynn Ratliff was second in the 3200.
“We keep getting better and better,” Webb said. “Track and field at Grundy High School has never really been on the map before so now we are putting the stepping stones down and we are going to continue doing it.”
The Patrick Henry boys were led by Wyatt Wright, who won the pole vault, while Bobby Cline (discus), Ean Rhea (shot put), Ben Belcher (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Takotah Pecina (400) all had second place finishes. The 4x100 relay team also claimed a first place finish.
“We lost by three points. We didn’t bring a lot of kids over here and the ones we brought over here, they absolutely performed in every way that we asked them to,” Patrick Henry boys track coach Fred Selfe said. “We were just kind of thankful to be there at the end, but they did great as a team. We are super proud of them, that is for sure.”
There were several other multi-event winners, led by Rural Retreat’s Chris Sizemore, who won all three jumping events, while Holston’s Bryce Cobler won the 100 and 200 meter dash, in addition to assisting with the 4x100 crown.
“I had a feeling I was going to do pretty good in these events because I had to protect the title that I won two years ago,” said Cobler, who will run track at Emory & Henry. “Where we didn’t have track last year, I had to protect the 100 and the championship I that had so I knew I had a lot on the line to win those.
“I didn’t want to graduate and be losing those. That wouldn’t have been good at all because I wanted to win those and go out on top and not be losing them and not having another shot at it.”
Joining Maiden as multiple-event female winners were Eastside’s Gracie Cress, who captured both the 100 and 200 meters, and Madison Fiscus of Rural Retreat, who claimed the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
It has been two years since Patrick Henry brought home the state championship. They’re hoping it will be worth the wait.
“Last year it was disappointing not having a season, but also because we had everybody back from the previous year,” Love said. “That speaks highly of these girls to come back after that and what we have lost and be able to still be in this position with only seven girls.
“That is unbelievable. I am so proud of them.”
Maiden will be competing in seven events at the state meet, doing her part to keep the Rebels on top, much like she did two years ago.
“We have done so well as a team,” she said. “Even though we are small we have been so connected, just pushing each other. We just have a really good team bond, that is what pushes us.”
