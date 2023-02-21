COEBURN, Va. – Since the start of the season, Eastside boys basketball coach Patrick Damron has preached the importance of aggression to senior guard Kaleb Lawson.

The 6-3 Lawson is responding in a big way.

After hitting the game-winning shot in Friday’s Cumberland District tournament championship, Lawson followed with a career-high 24 points Tuesday to guide the Eastside Spartans to a 76-53 win over the Chilhowie Warriors in the Region ID quarterfinals at Eastside High School.

“I’ve found a rhythm and I’m trying to keep it going because I don’t want my high school career to end,” Lawson said. “That shot on Friday was the most memorable moment I’ve had in high school. I stayed up late that night.”

With his size, left-handed shot and ability to glide in the air for short jumpers, Lawson presents a matchup problem to defenders.

“Coach Damron has been on me all the time about being passive,” Lawson said. “I guess that I’ve just finally flipped the switch. This was the strongest start I’ve had in a game all season.”

Behind the torrid shooting of Lawson, Eastside (15-10) build a 15-5 lead at the 3:35 mark of the opening quarter and led 22-9 when the second quarter began.

Chilhowie (20-6) trailed 38-23 to begin the second half, but Eastside quickly expanded the margin to 52-33 with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter and cruised from there.

“Honestly, I feel we would have done well against about any team we faced tonight,” Damron said. “Chilhowie is a lot better than what the final score reflected. They had a team capable of winning Region D.”

Versatile 6-7 senior post Eli McCoy, who averages 18 points and 10 rebounds, delivered 15 points for Eastside. Six-two-senior guard Cole Mullins (15 points) and 5-9 junior ball handler Ben Sutherland (10) also reached double figures

“We did a good job of defending Chilhowie’s two stars and I can’t say enough about the way we shared the ball,” Damron said. “I don’t think took any shots that were questionable.”

Eastside compiled 19 assists as a team.

Sutherland collected his fourth foul late in the third quarter, but the Spartans never wavered.

Chilhowie was led in scoring by senior point guard Aiden Bartuski (21 points) and junior forward Isaac Booth with 13.

“This is a tough place to play and it was a tough draw to face an Eastside team that always kicks it up a notch this time of year,” Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass said.

“Eastside is where we want to be. We had a great regular season and it’s disappointing not to be able to advance. We had Lawson scouted, but he played extremely well. This is what playoff basketball is all about.”

Chilhowie will graduate three seniors.

Damron thinks that Lawson and the Spartans are capable of another playoff run.

“I’ve told my coaching staff that it changes the dynamic of our team when Kaleb is in the zone, and he’s found it now,” Damron said.

What’s the playoff mentality for the Spartans?

“As our team saying goes, it’s all gas and no brakes now,” Lawson said.

GIRLS

Eastside 60, Grundy 38

The playoffs began in Azzy fashion for Eastside.

With a blend of confident drives and jumpers, 5-6 guard Azzy Hammons continued her stellar sophomore year with 19 points as the Spartans pulled away for the win.

“I like to make plays and create, and I take whatever the defense gives me,” Hammons said. “When my defenders closes in on me, it really opens up my teammates for passes.”

Hammons, who worked at point guard until entering high school, is not the average sophomore. Consider that her adventure in AAU basketball traces back to age 4. She currently plays with the Roanoke-based Virginia Outlaws.

“I’ve played in AAU tournaments all over the United States and my experience at point guard really helps,” Hammons said. “Big crowds like we had tonight don’t bother me. I just love the competition and the sport.”

Along with her shooting skills, Hammons has the ability to beat defenders off the dribble with either hand.

What does Eastside coach Terri Anne Funk think of her high-scoring sophomore?

“Azzy is one of the best shooters in Virginia at the Class 1 level,” the Eastside coach said. “She can also handle the ball, play defense, rebound and pass. Azzy is definitely not a one-dimensional player.”

Eastside junior point guard Taylor Clay Eastside (21-4) supplied 23 points, while 6-1 junior post Lexi Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Along with directing the offense and creating steals on defense, the 5-6 Clay sets the pace with her hustle. She hit the floor several times Tuesday while chasing loose balls.

“I love where we’re at as a team entering the playoffs,” Funk said. “We have great shooters, great guards and great post players.”

Freshman Sophia Belcher led Gundy (10-14) with 12 points despite suffering an ankle injury early in the first quarter. Senior forward Jessi Looney was hit with her third foul at the 4:37 mark of the first half and was held to nine pints.

Grundy actually led 15-14 with 5:44 left in the first half.

Answering with a 1-2-2 press along with an effective transition game, the Spartans outscored Grundy 25-7 in the third quarter.

“We had a little bit of a slow start, so we had to apply some pressure on defense,” Funk said. “We’ve followed the “win the third quarter and win the game” approach.”