REGION 1D HOOPS: Eastside (boys), Honaker (girls) march into regional semifinals

HONAKER, Va. – Perennial Region 1D power Eastside is still in the mix.

The Spartans went on the road and showed a lot of grit and determination in a come-from-behind 61-56 win over the Honaker Tigers in the quarterfinals of the regional boys basketball tournament at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.

“ We just beat a really good team, as good a team as you’ll find in the region,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “Hopefully, that gives us some confidence going into Thursday.”

Eastside standout Jordan Gray had to sit out a lot of the second half with four fouls. Ean Bright stepped up big for the Spartans and had 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

“ Losing Jordan to foul trouble, we’ve been doing this all year,” said Damron. “Somebody goes out, someone else steps up. Ean Bright played a heck of a second half. Ian put us on his big shoulders and carried us.”

An early Eastside lead in the fourth quarter evaporated when Aidan Lowe made two foul shots, and then Trajon Boyd and Caden Boyd connected on back-to-back treys, Honaker went up 51-46 with just under four minutes to play.

Jordan reentered the game with a vengeance. He scored the next 10 points of the game as the five-point Tiger lead, went to a five-point deficit in a little over two minutes.

“ I was kind of disappointed, I picked up some fouls I shouldn’t,” Gray said. “Really, Ean Bright just took over the game when I went out. I’m proud of how he played and how our team played, they kept us right in it.

“ We’ve played in these games all year long in the Cumberland District, it’s always like this and we honestly play better in these games. Honaker is a good team, so this is a good win.”

Honaker (14-11) missed 10 of its last 11 shots. Meanwhile, the Spartans (17-9) put it away by making nine of their last 10 foul shots.

Gray finished with a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

“ Losing Jordan turned into a blessing,” said Damron. “We were able to rest Jordan and then he brought us home the last four minutes. It was a gutsy, gritty effort, that’s what these kids are all about.”

Trajon Boyd (20 points), Lowe (14 points), Jaylon Hart (10 points), and Caden Boyd (10 points) were the leaders for the Tigers.

“ Eastside just made a play or two more than we did,” said Honaker coach Waylon Hart. “My kids played their guts out, that’s all I can ask for. I’m proud of my team, we could have won just as easily as we lost. Give Patrick [Damron] and them credit. They have an experienced team, they know how to win and they did.”

GIRLS

Honaker 64, Lebanon 24

The girls quarterfinal contest between Honaker and Lebanon was tied once at two-all, but that was the only drama.

The Tigers scored the next 12 points of the game, and they were on their way in a Region 1D quarterfinal win over Lebanon.

“ Every game from this point on is very important,” said Honaker coach Misty Miller. “We have to be ready to play from night to night. The girls took care of business, I told them we’re taking it one day at a time, so we need a good, hard practice tomorrow to get ready for Thursday.”

Alayna McNulty scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Tailor Nolley (12 points, five rebounds) and Kylie Vance (10 points, five rebounds) were the leaders for Honaker (22-3), which has won 17 in a row.

Lauren Boothe led the way with 13 points for the Pioneers.