REGION 1D GIRLS: Madison Looney's double-double helps Grundy rally past Rural Retreat, earn first state tourney berth since 1998

LEBANON, Va. – Grundy High School’s Madison Looney made sure her big brother wasn’t going to have all the fun this February.

The double-double machine continued her sensational sophomore season with 14 points and 21 rebounds as Grundy outlasted Rural Retreat for a 32-27 overtime victory on Thursday in the semifinals of the Region 1D girls basketball tournament at Lebanon High School.

Grundy (17-8) wrapped up a VHSL Class 1 state tournament berth and will play Black Diamond District rival Honaker (23-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the regional finals.

Logan Looney is an all-region lineman on the gridiron and won the 285-pound weight class at last week’s VHSL Class 1 state wrestling tournament with a first-period pin. Five days later, his sister starred as Grundy advanced to the regional title game and qualified for the state tourney for the first time since 1998.

“ It’s really exciting,” Madison Looney said.

It certainly didn’t start out with exhilaration for Grundy as the Golden Wave fell behind 6-0 and 10-1 to start the game and faced a 20-13 deficit at halftime.

“ We usually always come out a little slow, anyway,” Looney said. “We’re a second-half team.”

Grundy coach Hannah Stiltner reminded her team to finish strong.

“ We told them they just had to keep grinding and dig deep,” Stiltner said. “This is the most determined team I’ve ever met and they came out on top.”

Looney didn’t score her first point until sinking a free throw with 2:06 left in the first half, her only offensive output in the opening two quarters.

However, she scored three straight buckets in the fourth quarter as Grundy grabbed its first lead.

“ Our outside shots weren’t falling,” Looney said. “So, we knew we had to get it inside and my teammates found me.”

Rural Retreat’s Delanie Trivitt sank two free throws with 40.8 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the score at 26 and Grundy couldn’t convert on several ensuing opportunities as OT beckoned.

Looney scored inside eight seconds into the extra session to give the Golden Wave the lead for good. Free throws by Jessi Looney, Heleigh Vencill and Amber Dotson helped seal the deal as Grundy outscored Rural Retreat 6-1 over the final four minutes.

Rural Retreat (20-4) had its 15-game winning streak snapped as the Indians scored just seven points after halftime and missed 24 of their final 25 shots from the field.

The Wythe County school was attempting to reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.

“ The shots just wouldn’t fall,” said Rural Retreat coach Pete Fiscus. “What else can I say? We hold them to 32 points and we lose.”

In a game where offense was at a premium, Looney came up with the game’s biggest points.

“ She finished at the end and we didn’t,” Fiscus said. “She hit some big shots and we didn’t. That was the difference and she’s a good ballplayer”

Stiltner is used to seeing the 6-footer have such a game-changing impact. Looney finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in Tuesday’s 46-39 first-round win over J.I. Burton.

“ She was averaging 18.6 points and 17.4 rebounds per game and you don’t see that often in a sophomore,” Stiltner said. “But I tell you, she’s my go-to girl. Offensively and defensively, we couldn’t do it without her.”

Stiltner is in her second season as Grundy’s head coach and was just 4-years-old the last time the Golden Wave made a state tournament appearance.

Leslie Horne was coaching and Leigh Farmer was the top player for Grundy then.

Hannah Stiltner and Madison Looney hold those distinctions in 2022.

“ I wouldn’t trade this team for anything,” Stiltner said.

