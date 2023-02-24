GRUNDY, Va. – The J.I Burton Raiders ended the reign of the Honaker Tigers as the rulers of VHSL Class 1 girls basketball on Thursday, but being giant-slayers wasn’t exactly the rallying cry for the squad from Norton.

“One thing I didn’t mention to the team is that Honaker was three-time defending state champs,” said Burton coach Terry Sturgill. “I didn’t want the girls to know that. I knew if they did it would make them really nervous. That’s one thing I kept hush-hush.”

There was no hush-hush during a loud postgame celebration in the locker room, however, after junior Taylor Phipps and senior A’nyah Hollinger each scored 12 points to pace the Raiders in a 43-40 overtime win over the Tigers in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.

Burton (15-11) clinched its first state tournament berth since 2016 and faces Cumberland District rival Eastside (22-4) in Saturday’s regional title game.

Meanwhile, it was Honaker’s first postseason loss since falling to Patrick Henry in the 2020 Region 1D title game and this marks the first time the Tigers haven’t qualified for the state finals since 2019.

“It’s a game where sometimes it falls your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “Tonight it didn’t bounce our way. Hats off to Burton, I thought they played a good game. I’m not disappointed at all in my girls. It’s been a great run, a great season. … They still showed a lot of fire and a lot of heart.”

It did appear the Tigers had possession of more playoff magic as they trailed 30-22 with five minutes remaining in regulation, 34-28 with three minutes left and 35-31 with 56 ticks showing on the clock and still managed to force overtime.

Kalli Miller’s 3-pointer put Honaker up 36-35 with 42 seconds left.

“I knew they would make a run,” Sturgill said. “They are a great team. I was just worried about what we would do back. We just had to stop them and make our own run.”

J.I. Burton’s Taylor Phipps made the second of two free throws with 27 ticks let to knot the score.

“I knew it was a big shot to make,” Phipps said. “I gathered after the first one.”

That was indeed impressive as she wasn’t overcome by the pressure on that second attempt.

“She was nervous,” Sturgill said. “I could tell when she was going to the line. … She played a great game.”

Alayna McNulty of the Tigers couldn’t get a potential game-winning layup to fall at the end of regulation.

When Honaker (19-8) scored first in OT, it appeared the momentum was firmly on the side of the Tigers. However, Honaker made just more bucket the rest of the night.

“Our girls were tore up when we went to overtime,” Sturgill said. “I just kept telling them, ‘Play our game, we are fine.’ We settled in and finished.”

Phipps went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the extra session, while Hollinger sank two free throws with 1:48 left in OT to give the Raiders the lead for good.

“We just played well as a team,” Phipps said. “We knew we had to play good defense and we did.”

Sarah Williams, Rehgan Sensabaugh, Abby Phipps, Maci Sensabaugh and Kaylen Fields also contributed to the victory. Hollinger and Abby Phipps are the only seniors on the roster.

“I knew at the beginning of the season that we had a lot of potential,” Taylor Phipps said.

Kalli Miller (14 points) and McNulty (13 points) were the top scorers for Honaker.

The Tigers had too many turnovers, endured their worst shooting performance of the season and finished 5-for-17 at the free throw line.

“This was definitely the game you don’t want to have a bad offensive night,” Misty Davis Miller said. “We missed a lot of gimmes and our free throws. Sometimes that bites you in a close game. This team played under a lot of pressure this year, like it was almost expected [to win it all again]. Hopefully, they’ll come back better next year with more fire.”

Meanwhile, the Raiders were fired up after a well-earned win.

They went 18-for-24 from the free throw line and iced the game at the charity stripe.

“Honaker is an aggressive team,” Sturgill said. “We had to make sure we held onto the ball strong and made free throws.”

Eastside 58,

Twin Valley 44

Taylor Clay picked the ideal time to have the best performance of her high school hoops career.

Clay scored 29 points and played her usual brand of tenacious defense as the Eastside Spartans won Thursday’s other semifinal and clinched their first state tournament berth since 2018.

The junior fueled an 18-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters.

By the time it was all said and done, she had more points of her own in the second half (17) than Twin Valley’s entire team (13) tallied over the final two quarters.

“She single-handedly took over the basketball game in the second half,” said Eastside coach Terri Anne Hill Funk. “It was great to watch.”

Eastside trailed by as many 11 points in the first half, fell behind 31-22 at halftime and faced a 37-29 deficit midway through the third quarter. Azzy Hammons of the Spartans, the Cumberland District’s top scorer, had been held in check up to that point.

“I was a little concerned,” Funk said. “We couldn’t get Azzy the ball … but it’s amazing when you can get other players to step up.”

Clay certainly answered the call.

That scoring surge of 18 consecutive points resulted in the Spartans going from down eight points to leading 47-37 with 5:05 left.

Clay came up with a steal and converted a layup on the other end in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to give Eastside its first lead since the first quarter.

“That felt great,” Clay said. “I looked over at the scoreboard after that and we were ahead and I was like, ‘Shew, we got to keep this.’ We wore ‘em out I think and pushed the tempo.”

Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore pumped in 18 points, but the beginning of the end for the Panthers (18-9) came when she was whistled for her fourth foul with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter.

“They’ve got some good players,” Clay said. “They came out hot and we were trying to do too much and weren’t running our offense as good as we should.”

Clay helped the offense get back on track, while Hammons finished with 16 points for Eastside.

Funk was hired as the head coach of the Spartans in August as she returned for her second stint calling the shots at the school in Coeburn.

It’s certainly been an eventful season.

“It’s solely the girls,” Funk said. “They have bought into fully playing defense and what is why we are here. They made some big stops tonight.”