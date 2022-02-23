REGION 1D GIRLS HOOPS: Rural Retreat defense clamps down in 39-20 quarterfinal win over Eastside

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – The Rural Retreat offensive spark must have taken a personal day Tuesday.

But head coach Pete Fiscus wasn’t terribly worried. That’s because the Indian defensive prowess once again worked a long overtime shift.

For the fifth straight game, the host Indians held the opposition to 27 points or less – thanks in large part to harassing full-court and man-to-man pressure which fueled 28 turnovers – and found two small, yet key offensive slivers to post a 39-20 Region 1D quarterfinal decision over Eastside.

“ The girls take the game plan, and they go do it,” noted Fiscus, whose squad never trailed in Tuesday’s tilt despite shooting just under 29 percent from the floor. “Whatever I tell them, they go do it – and they do it with a lot of energy. Thank goodness, especially since we didn’t shoot the ball well tonight.”

While almost two-thirds of the first-half Spartan miscues occurred in the backcourt, the Indians (20-3) focused on two of Eastside’s pivotal scorers in Azzy Hammons and Carter Powers as part of their half-court strategy. While the Eastside tandem got numerous touches and a combined 33 shot attempts, almost all were highly contested and well outside of 12 feet.

“ Our goal tonight was to hold (Hammons) under 15 and (Powers) under 10, and we did both,” noted Fiscus, who watched his defense reel off two separate six-minute scoreless stretches. “We said we had to do that. I thought we came out with all of the energy we needed. We were causing turnovers, but we weren’t hitting some of those easy ones. But I thought we kept the pressure on them out there, and that turned into a big second quarter.”

The Spartans missed their first eight shots of the aforementioned stanza, while Rural Retreat started to get more offensive fluidity. A jumper and a stickback from Olivia Crigger got the crowd rather engaged, while teammate Brelyn Moore drew a physical charge moments later.

Then, as if on cue, Annabelle Fiscus floated out to the key for two 3-pointers over the final 2:52 of the half – the latter vaulting the Indians to a 20-9 advantage.

“ Oh my goodness,” lamented Fiscus, who hit her final four shots en route to a game-high 14 points. “Nothing was going tonight. But we knew we just had to keep shooting and just keep playing defense. That is where we fuel ourselves – on the defensive side.”

Eastside coach Barry Ruff threw a triangle-and-two look against the Fiscus duo, and the effort certainly seemed to throw Rural Retreat’s motion sets off-kilter. But the Spartans (16-10) never got into a rhythm, despite exiting the opening eight minutes deadlocked and finding themselves down by only single digits late in the third quarter.

“ We were right there, but they’re a well-disciplined team,” admitted Ruff, whose team was making their second straight 90-minute commute in as many nights following Monday’s 41-38 first-round win at Twin Valley. “They play very good defense. We try to come in and get the ball down the floor, and they make it hard for you to score on every possession.”

Hammons ended with a team-high 12 points for the Spartans, who reeled off eight straight Cumberland District wins at one point before suffering several crucial injuries.

“ We lost the game and held them to 39 points,” Ruff said. “We had everything that we wanted, but we just couldn’t score. It’s disappointing, but we’ve played hard all year.”

Moore pulled down a whopping 18 rebounds for the Indians, who now travel to Lebanon for Thursday’s 4 p.m. regional semifinal game against Grundy. The Golden Wave eliminated J.I. Burton 46-39 in another Tuesday quarterfinal contest.

And after getting to this point one year ago before falling, the Rural Retreat skipper certainly wants a different outcome this year.

“ We do, but we have to take it one game at a time,” summed Fiscus. “We’ll see where it heads. They have a role, and they do it. And it’s working right now.”