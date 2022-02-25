REGION 1D GIRLS: Honaker tops Thomas Walker to reach regional finals, state tournament for fourth straight year

LEBANON, Va. – Lara McClanahan might not spend much time in the spotlight or produce gaudy statistics, but she is one of the main reasons that the Honaker Tigers continue to win the games that matter the most.

McClanahan finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals in being her steady self as Honaker took a 61-42 triumph over the Thomas Walker Pioneers on Thursday in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D girls basketball tournament at Lebanon High School.

The Tigers (23-3) advanced to Saturday’s regional finals to face Grundy (17-8) and secured a spot in the state tournament for the fourth consecutive year. McClanahan has been a major contributor on all four of those squads and does the vital things that don’t always get acclaim.

“ She can do it all and the best part of Lara McClanahan is the girl she is,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “She means a lot to me and she’s such a hard worker. It doesn’t matter how big she is, she’ll go in there and pull down those rebounds – even over 6-footers.”

The 5-foot-5 McClanahan battled relentlessly in the paint against Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke, a 6-foot-1 senior who has signed with the University of the Cumberlands. Burke scored 10 points in the opening quarter as Thomas Walker (18-8) opened up a 16-12 advantage.

“ I feel like we had a slower start than we wanted, but we knew coming in that Burke’s an excellent player,” Miller said. “She had a great first quarter, but we caught our legs, we got in our press and got those transition points we were looking for.”

Honaker closed the first half on an 18-7 run and opened the second half on an 18-7 run in putting the game away.

Intense defense and a balanced offensive attack were once again the keys for Honaker.

“ Hats off to them, they’re a buzzsaw,” said TW coach Allen Trent. “They churn in eight girls that could all start on about any team in Region D. They threw that pressure on us and it was constant pressure that never came off and we couldn’t get in our offensive sets.”.

Tailor Nolley (12 points, seven steals, five assists), Kylie Vance (11 points, nine rebounds) and Alayna McNulty (10 points) also starred for Honaker. The Tigers are the defending Class 1 state champion and have now won 11 straight postseason games.

“This is probably one of the most athletic and defensive-minded teams we've had,” Miller said. “That’s what they’ve really worked hard on and that’s what’s given them some success.”

McClanahan has certainly mastered that aspect of the game.

“ Defense is our fallback,” she said. “As long as we do that, we’ll be fine.”

Thomas Walker struggled against that defense as Burke finished with 15 points and was the only TW player to reach double digits. She fouled out with two minutes remaining in the third quarter in the final game of her brilliant high school career.

Thomas Walker won the Cumberland District regular-season title in Trent’s first season as head coach.

“ It’s one of those things where we’re going to let the work do the speaking for itself,” Trent said. “I couldn’t be more ecstatic if we were 0-20 or where we’re standing right now, because of how the girls have progressed. Really, really fortunate to have a good group that has accomplished a lot.”

Honaker hopes to add some more accomplishments to its ever-growing list of them.

“ I think we’re all on the same page and we’re happy for each other and support whoever is getting the job done,” McClanahan said. “It’s a really good feeling.”

