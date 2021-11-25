REGION 1D FOOTBALL FINALS: The Trail Town Trio leads Holston against Patrick Henry

“They are three great players who will cause me to lose a lot of sleep this week,” said Patrick Henry coach Seth Padgett. “You think you can take one away and then one of the other two breaks a long run. When you play players with the type of talent that all three of them, you have to be very sound defensively, because if you are out of position they will make you pay for it.”

There is no drama, either, of guys wanting to be more featured in the offense.

“They never complain about touches,” Akers said “They enjoy blocking for each other.”

Instead, the Trail Town Trio embraces the situation.

“We strive off each other’s energy,” Johnson said. “When we get it going, the rest of the team follows.”

Holston’s defense has been dominant in allowing just 7.7 points per game, but the offense has been lighting it up in averaging 39.6 points.

Sheets has supplied 353 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 836 passing yards and eight TDs to the high-powered attack. He’s ready to put up some point points tonight and he’ll be confident as usual that the Cavaliers can put up some points.

“We haven’t really focused on being undefeated,” Sheets said. “We have just been playing the game and having fun.”

