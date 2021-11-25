REGION 1D FOOTBALL FINALS: PH, Padgett hope to avenge earlier loss to Holston

Twenty years after he played in a Region D football title game, Seth Padgett will serve as the head coach in a Region D championship showdown.
Padgett was a senior fullback and linebacker for now-defunct St. Paul High School in 2001 as the Deacons went 9-3 and finished as Region D, Division 1 runner-up, dropping a 64-34 decision to the Appalachia Bulldogs in the finals.
“That was a great year,” Padgett said. “The championship game against Appalachia was at St. Paul and I can remember how packed it was with fans and how loud it was. It was incredible. … [Quarterback] Josh Mabe [six touchdown passes, two TD runs] just took over for them.”
These days Padgett is the boss of the Patrick Henry Rebels (9-3) and will be calling the shots on Friday when his squad plays at Holston (12-0) with the Region 1D crown on the line.
There have been some parallels between then and now for Padgett.
St. Paul opened the playoffs in ‘01 with a 48-14 triumph over the Twin Valley Panthers.
Patrick Henry advanced to the second round of the postseason this year by taking a 35-12 win over Twin Valley.
PH’s 50-40 semifinal win last Saturday over Twin Springs – once a Cumberland District rival of St. Paul – was nearly as high scoring as that aforementioned contest with Appalachia.
Padgett will try to write a different ending this time, however, as PH attempts to avenge a 19-7 loss to Holston suffered on Oct. 8.
“The first time we played them we could not get anything going on the offensive side of the ball and that is a credit to them, they just whipped us,” Padgett said. “Our defense played well enough for us to win the game but we just could not generate any offense.”
Regardless of the outcome of tonight’s game, Padgett deserves some credit for the coaching job he’s done this season.
Star running back J-Kwon McFail broke his collarbone late in the season as a rash of injuries impacted the Rebels. A 26-8 loss to Grundy in the penultimate week of the regular season didn’t help confidence-wise, but the Rebels have rebounded and now are among the final eight teams still standing in the state’s smallest classification.
“I would describe this football team as gritty with a great group of seniors who have been great leaders all year,” Padgett said. “These seniors were fortunate to have played on football teams that had great leadership in years past and I think that has trickled down to these seniors and now they are leading the way for our program. I feel like our entire team never panics when things do not go right, they just find a way to overcome adversity.”
Padgett has compiled a 14-5 record in his first two seasons on the job at PH and has been steady in steering the ship.
“I love playing for him,” said PH running back Connor Beeson. “Only playing two years with him, I’ve learned so much about the game. I think coach has handled all the adversity well, switching up schemes and I think the team has handled it well to by stepping up and playing when a starter went out. He’s preached about how we just have to focus on getting better and not letting the injuries distract us.”
Padgett had previously served as an assistant coach with the Rebels in a career that has also included stops as an assistant at St. Paul, Fort Chiswell, Chilhowie and Eastside as well as one season as the head coach in 2017 at Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee, California.
Back in Southwest Virginia, he’s found a home at PH.
“Patrick Henry is a great place to coach and teach,” Padgett said. “I have great administration, we have parents and fans who are always willing to help with anything we need and just overall, the support is great from everybody and our kids are top-notch kids which always makes coaching and teaching more enjoyable.”
