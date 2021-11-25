REGION 1D FOOTBALL FINALS: PH, Padgett hope to avenge earlier loss to Holston

Padgett will try to write a different ending this time, however, as PH attempts to avenge a 19-7 loss to Holston suffered on Oct. 8.

“The first time we played them we could not get anything going on the offensive side of the ball and that is a credit to them, they just whipped us,” Padgett said. “Our defense played well enough for us to win the game but we just could not generate any offense.”

Regardless of the outcome of tonight’s game, Padgett deserves some credit for the coaching job he’s done this season.

Star running back J-Kwon McFail broke his collarbone late in the season as a rash of injuries impacted the Rebels. A 26-8 loss to Grundy in the penultimate week of the regular season didn’t help confidence-wise, but the Rebels have rebounded and now are among the final eight teams still standing in the state’s smallest classification.

“I would describe this football team as gritty with a great group of seniors who have been great leaders all year,” Padgett said. “These seniors were fortunate to have played on football teams that had great leadership in years past and I think that has trickled down to these seniors and now they are leading the way for our program. I feel like our entire team never panics when things do not go right, they just find a way to overcome adversity.”