REGION 1D FINALS: Patrick Henry lineman Clay Mora strong on both sides of the line

Mora was the only returning starter on the defensive line and has been a force. He sacked Twin Springs quarterback Abel Dingus twice during last week’s contest.

“Clay has been very solid on both sides of the ball this year,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “He has been a big key on the offensive line to our success running the football, along with all of our other linemen and tight ends.

“He has been very hard to block on the defensive line. I have been impressed with how he has been able to play on both sides of the ball without having to have a break. That is not easy for a player of his size, but that is a testament to how hard he worked in the offseason.”

Mora has contributed since he was a freshmen and PH is 38-8 over the course of his high school career.

“I’m blessed,” Mora said. “We have a strong bond on this team and that’s what helps. We’ve worked together so long and worked hard to get to where we are today.”

Tonight, he might take a few seconds to contemplate his good fortune.

“Tyler Barrett’s a freshman [lineman] and I’ve kind of took him under my wing,” Mora said. “We’ve hung out and watched a lot of film together. I’ve tried to fulfill my role as a leader. I’m in it for the team and want to help out and go all the way since I’m a senior.”

