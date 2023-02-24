GRUNDY, Va. – In a bit of a surprise, Honaker rolled to the Region 1D boys title game with a 55-34 semifinal victory over perennial power Eastside at Grundy Elementary/Middle School.

Honaker took its first lead at 7-4 and never relinquished it.

Aidan Lowe missed much of the season with an injury suffered in the football playoffs and wasn’t expected to return. Lowe returned last month and led the Tigers with 18 points against the Spartans.

“It feels great,” stated Lowe. “I worked hard to get back, but my team has helped me to get back. They’ve pushed me hard every day, and they’ve made me better. I think we can go a long way if we keep playing like this.”

Lowe is a match-up nightmare for opposing teams. He can pull up from outside for the jumper and is elite at getting to the rim. Lowe is athletic and can hit the offensive boards and get second-chance points.

“No, no, no, yes,” Honaker coach Waylon Hart jokingly said. “I have to try to manage Aidan, but at some point, I just have to turn him loose. He’s going to make way more good plays than bad ones.

“He got to the rim three or four times in the first half and missed them, and he forced a couple of things. But eventually, he’s going to wear you down. He makes plays.”

Eastside (15-11) hung tough, trailing 26-18 at halftime.

The second half belonged to the Tigers. Gavin Whitt hit a couple of 3s, Caden Boyd added another, and Honaker began to roll in the third quarter. They led by as many as 19 points in the third, the Spartans fought back to within 11 points early in the fourth quarter.

But the Tiger defense held them to two points, a bucket by Eli McCoy in the final 4:19 of the game.

McCoy led Eastside with 15 points, and Cole Mullins tallied seven points in the loss.

In addition to Lowe, Whitt totaled 14 points with four treys, and Peyton Musick scored 11 points for Honaker (18-8).

“This feels awesome, I’m so happy for these boys,” Hart said. “We’ve put a lot of miles together since they were little, traveling up and down the road to games. It’s satisfying for them to have this success.”

Twin Springs 74, Grundy 41

This was no semifinal squeaker for Twin Springs this year.

The Titans lost on last-second shots to Grundy in 2020 and Holston in 2021 during Region 1D tournament semifinal play and survived for a 69-67 win over Holston in the same game at the same point last season.

Twin Springs (19-7) was in total control in Thursday’s semifinal clash at Riverview Elementary/Middle School that ended a few minutes after 10 p.m. The Titans led 42-25 at halftime.

“I thought the guys did a good job of playing at our pace and forcing our pace on them,” said Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “I also thought we played great defense.”

That comes with experience.

“That helps a lot for sure,” Webb said. “They were locked in and calm before the game, knew what the atmosphere was going to be like and what this event is like. I think it showed when they took the floor.”

Senior studs Connor Lane (28 points) and Bradley Owens (25 points) were the tone-setters as usual for the Titans.

“Gosh, man,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “Those boys can play. They shot the ball exceptionally well. I don’t think they missed a shot in the first half and came out the second half shooting the same way. It’s hard to do anything with that.”

Grundy (16-10) stunned Lebanon in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, but there would be no upset this time around. Caleb Conaway’s 11 points and Jonah Looney’s 10 points led the way for the Golden Wave.

Grundy started the season 0-5, but ended it one win shy of the state tournament.

“I can’t tell ya how proud I am of this group,” Looney said. “They fought through adversity.”

Twin Springs and Honaker meet in Saturday's Region 1D title game. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lebanon High School.