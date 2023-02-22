Shortly after Grundy junior Jonah Looney sank a buzzer-beating shot on Tuesday night, it was his cell phone that kept buzzing with notifications.

“It was blowing up after the game from friends at school and family members,” Looney said. “I had 15 text messages from different people.”

No wonder as the biggest shot of Looney’s high school hoops career gave the Golden Wave a stunning 55-53 triumph over the homestanding Lebanon Pioneers in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament and sent shockwaves throughout Southwest Virginia.

Lebanon (22-4) entered the contest on a seven-game winning streak, suffered just two losses to Class 1 opponents this season and the Pioneers were pegged by many as a state tournament participant.

Meanwhile, Grundy (16-9) opened the season with five straight losses and experienced its share of ups and downs this winter.

Few people gave the Golden Wave a chance on Tuesday.

“We knew no one had us winning, so we had a chip on our shoulder,” Looney said. “We knew that if we just executed the gameplan and did the little things right, we would come out with a win.”

Grundy certainly didn’t play intimidated and placed three scorers in double figures. Looney and Caleb Conaway each scored 18 points, while Landon Johnson finished with 13 points.

Looney also had 10 rebounds, Conaway hauled down seven boards and Grundy had just seven turnovers.

“After the first quarter I knew that we were going to win,” Looney said. “I told the team that they weren’t going to roll over and they didn’t, but I’m proud of everyone for never giving up.”

Victory wasn’t secured until the final sequence when everything went right for the Wave.

With 5.1 seconds remaining on the clock in a tie game, Logan Lester inbounded the ball in front of Grundy’s bench.

He threw a crosscourt lob to Conaway, who was too far under the basket to get a clean look when he corralled the ball.

“We just went over this inbounds play in our last practice,” Conaway said. “I went up and grabbed it and didn’t have a shot, so I gave it to somebody who did.”

That would be Looney who threw up a one-handed hookshot/jumper hybrid that found nothing but nylon.

“As soon as it left my hand I knew it was going in,” Looney said.

Conaway had the same feeling as he stood under the basket and followed the roundball’s trajectory.

“Once the ball left Jonah’s hand, I knew it was over,” Conaway said. “I was so excited to give the seniors on our team another chance to play.”

The unforgettable bucket was part of a forgettable Region 1D tournament for Hogoheegee District schools as the girls and boys teams from that league combined to go 0-6 in the event. It was also Lebanon’s last basketball game in the Class 1 ranks – for a while at least – as the Pioneers shift to the Class 2 Southwest District beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

Grundy plays Cumberland District champion Twin Springs on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in a semifinal game in familiar surroundings: Riverview Elementary/Middle School in Buchanan County. Head coach Brian Looney’s club beat Twin Springs in the 2020 regional semifinals.

The Golden Wave will play with confidence, just like they did on Tuesday.

“We approached the game like any other,” Conaway said. “We knew what we were capable of and we went out and played our game.”