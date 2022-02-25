REGION 1D BOYS: Cumberland District foes Eastside, Twin Springs to meet for regional title

LEBANON, Va. – Eastside controlled the tempo and won the game.

The Spartans defeated Northwood 45-37 in the Region 1D semifinals before a packed house at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Thursday night.

“It’s a big moment, it’s a big environment,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “I’ve been in these situations before, you have to overcome some of the sloppy play that’s going to take place when you put kids in front of a crowd like this.

“You’re going to have lower scoring games the further you advance and honestly that favors us right now. The uglier the game the better Eastside has a chance of winning it.”

There were six lead changes and five ties in the first half in the back-and-forth affair. The Spartans shot better making 42 percent from the floor and Northwood only made 27 percent of their shots. Eastside clung to a slim 24-20 advantage at the break.

It stayed tight throughout the third quarter. Cole Rolen – who scored eight points - made a transition layup to tie it, and Owen Doane made two foul shots to give the Panthers their first lead of the second half, 30-28 with 1:55 to play in the third. Eli McCoy converted a three-point play for Eastside and they held a 31-30 advantage going to the fourth.

“We defended them pretty well, we did a good job on their point guard number 12 (Rolen), he’s a good player,” Damron said. “We held him below what he normally gets. That was important for us going into this game.

“I just can’t say enough about our gritty determination, offensive rebounds, and stick-backs. Cole Mullins gave us some really big minutes, Jordan [Gray] came up big when we needed him, Eli had some big buckets. It’s not one person, it’s not rocket science, we’re just playing as hard as we can.”

Rolen hit the first bucket to put the Panthers up briefly at the start of the fourth. Ean Bright canned a trey out front and the Spartans had a 34-32 lead they would not relinquish.

The final eight minutes were tough for Northwood. They were only 3-of- 14 from the floor, including missing their final six shots. The Panthers have never advanced to a regional final.

“We just can’t get by Eastside, they beat us two or three years ago and put us out again,” Northwood coach Danny Greer said. “Eastside is a tough bunch, our shots just weren’t falling.

“We couldn’t get any shots to fall, couldn’t hang on to the ball, they were getting all the loose balls. Hat’s off to them, they play hard, slow it down, and play their game. We couldn’t get the ball up the floor fast enough to get our game going.”

Eastside never played out of control, patiently working for a good shot.

“Looking at Northwood’s scores they like to get in the ‘60s and ‘70s, our goal was to not let them get there,” Damron said. “We did that with patience on offense, although at times we got into too much of a hurry. Controlling the tempo was very important to us.”

Eli Carter scored 12 points to lead a balanced Northwood attack.

Cole Mullins (11 points) and Ean Bright (10 points) paced the Spartans.

“It wasn’t pretty,” commented Damron. “It was sloppy but that’s how we like to play. We like to get ‘muddy’.”

Twin Springs 69, Holston 67

The nightcap was a thriller.

With five seconds remaining, Connor Lane drove to the basket to score in giving Twin Springs a win in a game that didn’t end until 10:30 p.m.

A desperation shot by the Cavaliers was blocked as the buzzer sounded.

Holston (10-15) led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter, but the Titans kept battling.

Bradley Owens poured in a game-high 31 points for Twin Springs. Lane (16 points) and Mason Elliott (15 points) were also in double figures.

Connor Finley (20 points), Brycen Sheets (14 points) and Trent Johnson (13 points) led the Cavaliers.

It will be an all Cumberland District final, with Twin Springs (17-8) facing Eastside (18-9) for the Region 1D boys championship.