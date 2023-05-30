Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EMORY, Va. – Lebanon High School sophomore Nathan “Tater” Phillips crafted a mound masterpiece on Tuesday and he made it clear that he wanted to be the one to put the finishing touches on his clutch composition.

“I told [Phillips] in the seventh inning that we might put Seth [Buchanan] in [to pitch],” said Lebanon coach Cody Compton. “But [assistant coach] Will [Stamper] said he was afraid he was going to body slam one of us. He didn’t want to come out of the game.”

In the end, Tater finished what he started.

Phillips struck out 13 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Pioneers posted a 6-1 win over the Eastside Spartans in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D baseball tournament at Emory & Henry College.

Lebanon (22-2) clinched a state tournament berth and plays Chilhowie (17-8) on Thursday at 5 p.m. at E&H in a rematch of last year’s regional finals, a game the Pioneers lost.

Both Lebanon and Chilhowie got sterling performances from their starting pitchers on Tuesday and Phillips punctuated his performance by fanning the final four hitters he faced, ending the game by striking out the side in order.

“He was great today,” Compton said.

It wasn’t such a great beginning for the right-hander.

Tanner Perry of Eastside (17-5) singled on his very first pitch of the game and later scored on a two-out double off the bat of Jaxsyn Collins.

“The first inning I tried to attack guys and made a few poor pitches and they took advantage,” Phillips said. “I had to bear down and go after hitters and make it work.”

Eastside’s 1-0 lead was a rare Lebanon deficit, but it didn’t last. The Pioneers pushed across four runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead for good.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been behind,” Compton said. “We came back and answered with a four-spot. That always helps and Tater shut them down the rest of the way.”

Phillips allowed just one hit (a single by Christopher Steele in the second inning) and two walks over the final 6 1/3 innings.

Lebanon needed a walk off two-run homer from Seth Buchanan in the bottom of the seventh inning and 5 2/3 innings of much-needed relief from Phillips to earn a 9-7 win over Eastside in the 2022 regional semifinals.

“We got lucky last year,” Phillips said. “But this time we proved what we can do.”

No late-game heroics needed.

“We were just outmatched,” said Eastside coach Chris Clay. “For the personnel we have, we played a heck of a game. We don’t have anything to be embarrassed about. We probably didn’t execute offensively as well as we would have liked to. That’s just a credit to their guy and good defense. … We put some good swings on [Phillips], just nothing to show for it. It was a good game and they executed more than we did.”

Lebanon had six hits against a trio of Eastside pitchers as Nick Belcher had two RBIs and Jacob Crabtree also drove in a run. Seth Buchanan was held hitless for what Compton believed was the first time this season, but the Pioneers still prevailed.

Compton’s club will attempt to avenge last year’s stunning 6-1 loss to Chilhowie in the regional finals. This is also Lebanon’s final couple of weeks in Class 1 as the Pioneers move to the Class 2 Southwest District in the fall.

“I’m going to buy Cody a going away gift when he leaves Single-A,” said Clay after his team saw their season end at the hands of the Pioneers for the second straight year.

Chilhowie 2, Rural Retreat 1

Sophomore Dawson Tuell lived up to his status as the ace of Chilhowie’s pitching staff and also proved another moniker suits him.

“It says Warrior across his chest on his uniform,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “And by God he’s a Warrior.”

The iron-willed and laser-focused Tuell struck out five and gave up just one run in a complete-game effort as the Warriors earned a spot in the regional finals for the fourth time in five years.

Tuell had suffered a loss to Rural Retreat 12 days before on the same field in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

“He couldn’t close the door on them, but he wasn’t going to let that happen again,” Robinson said. “You could just see it in his eyes. He was all over it.”

Rural Retreat (18-7) recorded seven hits off Tuell but the only run came on a RBI single by Caleb Roberts in the fifth inning as the Indians were done in by some baserunning gaffes.

Chilhowie scored on a run-scoring bunt from Landon Bowman in the fifth inning and pinch-runner Chris George scampered home on a wild pitch in the sixth for the go-ahead run.

Roberts allowed just five hits and struck out six on the bump for Rural Retreat.

“I thought both pitchers threw their tails off,” said Rural Retreat coach Van Harris. “We hit the ball, but not in timely spots. Both teams had their chances to score quite a few more runs than what was put on the board. The way it played out it just didn’t go in our favor.”

Logan Miller had two hits for the Indians, who lost to Chilhowie by one run in the regional semis for the second straight year.

Bowman, a freshman catcher, had two hits as the leadoff man for Chilhowie and also threw out a runner attempting to steal in a key spot. He received pitches from Tuell, who had his curveball and two-seam fastball working.

“Bowman’s really good back there,” Tuell said. “I couldn’t ask for a better one at all.”

Robinson couldn’t ask for a better hurler to have in a win-or-go-home showdown either.

“He’s the definition of a big-game pitcher,” Robinson said. “I can only name two other guys I’ve had that had as much mental focus and that’s [2007 graduate] Keith Fenner and [2013 grad] Caleb Sheets. He’s the guy you want with the ball in his hands in a game like this.”

A game that put Chilhowie in the state tournament once again.

“June baseball is becoming very likeable to us,” Robinson said.