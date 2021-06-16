REGION 1D BASEBALL: Eastside erupts in 5th to outscore Holston, meets Chilhowie next

COEBURN, Va. - Eastside busted open a tie game with a 10-run fifth inning en route to a 14-4 triumph over visiting Holston in the semifinals of the Region 1D baseball tournament at Tracy Stallard Field on Wednesday.
A total of 14 Spartans batted in the decisive frame, including senior Isaiah Sexton, who lined two of his game-high three hits in the inning.
Holston (8-6) jumped in front 1-0 after a half-inning of play thanks to a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball.
The early run was the start of what appeared to be a back-and-forth affair that would last throughout the game.
Eastside (12-3) countered with a run in the second inning on a bases loaded walk from Christopher Steele, only to see the visitors regain the lead with a two-run third highlighted by a run-scoring single from Dustin Bott.
The score would remain 3-1 until the Spartans came to bat in the fourth. Sexton laced an RBI double while Nick Raymond added a run-scoring single as part of a three-run frame to give Chris Clay’s squad a 4-3 lead.
Bill Moore’s Cavaliers answered in the top of the fifth as Tristan Allan’s RBI ground out plated Jordan Ezzell to tie the game at 4-4.
Six of the first seven Eastside hitters would reach base to begin the fifth as Jaxsyn Collins, Steele and Ahren Lee all had an RBI during the stretch. Blake Jones added a pair of singles in the big frame before Sexton’s game-ending infield single plated a pair of runs thanks to a throwing error.
“The third time through the order, I thought we were dialed in (at the plate),” Eastside head coach Chris Clay commented when asked about the pivotal inning.” “We have some guys that can run a little bit; when we get those guys on base, we look to be aggressive but not crazy.”
Putting the pressure on the Cavaliers paid dividends as Holston committed four miscues in the fifth inning while the Spartans routinely moved up an extra 90 feet with intelligent base running on balls hit to the outfield.
Overall, Eastside pounded out 12 hits in the win while Collins earned the mound win. The left-hander scattered four hits while striking out seven.
Braxton Vannoy singled, walked, scored a run and stole a bag from his leadoff spot for Holston while Grayson Surber reached base twice via base on balls for the Cavaliers.
“We are a very young team; we had just three seniors, we will be back next year,” remarked Holston head coach Bill Moore. “We did a lot better than people expected; we have an extraordinary group of kids, we just had a bad game.”
Eastside will attempt to win the region title for the third time since 2012 by playing host to Chilhowie on Friday.
“Seems like Chilhowie is always there towards the end,” Clay stated. “It’s a major milestone to get in the championship, but if we are there, we might as well try and win it.”