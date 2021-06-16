REGION 1D BASEBALL: Eastside erupts in 5th to outscore Holston, meets Chilhowie next

“The third time through the order, I thought we were dialed in (at the plate),” Eastside head coach Chris Clay commented when asked about the pivotal inning.” “We have some guys that can run a little bit; when we get those guys on base, we look to be aggressive but not crazy.”

Putting the pressure on the Cavaliers paid dividends as Holston committed four miscues in the fifth inning while the Spartans routinely moved up an extra 90 feet with intelligent base running on balls hit to the outfield.

Overall, Eastside pounded out 12 hits in the win while Collins earned the mound win. The left-hander scattered four hits while striking out seven.

Braxton Vannoy singled, walked, scored a run and stole a bag from his leadoff spot for Holston while Grayson Surber reached base twice via base on balls for the Cavaliers.

“We are a very young team; we had just three seniors, we will be back next year,” remarked Holston head coach Bill Moore. “We did a lot better than people expected; we have an extraordinary group of kids, we just had a bad game.”

Eastside will attempt to win the region title for the third time since 2012 by playing host to Chilhowie on Friday.