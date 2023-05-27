Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HONAKER, Va. – For the third straight season, longtime Southwest Virginia baseball rivals Honaker and Chilhowie met in the Region 1D tournament. And once again, the colors orange and black would end up being the Tigers from Russell County’s kryptonite.

Behind a complete-game four-hitter on the bump from Isaac Booth and powerful top half of the lineup, the Warriors cranked out 10 hits in a 6-4 victory over Honaker at Harding Field on Friday evening.

A junior right-hander, Booth kept the young Tigers caged up at the plate, only allowing one run through the first six innings. It was just what longtime Warriors skipper Jeff Robinson was expecting.

“He’s really come on the last half of the year; he’s been lights out on the mound. We felt pretty good coming in with Booth on the mound,” said Robinson, who is in his 22nd year leading the Chilhowie program.

Booth was gifted a lead in the top half of the first after Connor Smith touched home on a misplayed ball to shortstop off the bat of Ben Kilborne to make it 1 1-0 Chilhowie.

The Tigers (11-8) answered an inning later.

Booth’s only trouble early would stem from a leadoff walk of Honaker catcher Jax Horn in the second. Horn moved from first to second on a Logan Boyd single, then from second to third on a passed ball at the plate. Tiger center fielder Nick Ball would finally push Horn home on a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game at one apiece.

The Tigers' starting pitcher, freshman Connor Musick, worked past his early high-pitch volume and settled in until he faced the Warrior order the third time around.

In the top of the fifth, Musick’s sweater began to unravel as the Smith, Brandon Bush, Kilbourne trio all reached with one out.

Smith sent a scorching line drive right back at Musick’s mitt that would trickle away for an infield single. Bush followed with a chopper behind the mound, another infield single. After Kilbourne would wear a pitch to load the bases, Booth helped himself with a sharp single to left, plating both Smith and Bush.

Kilbourne would score on a fielder’s choice off the bat of junior designated hitter Talan Poe, the Warriors taking a 4-1 advantage.

Sophomore Dawson Tuell added some -- unknown at the time --important insurance runs late for the Warriors. The third baseman scored after a leadoff double in the sixth, his second of the day, and yet another run in the seventh, being brought home by Bush’s single.

It took everything for Chilhowie to hold off the young Tigers, who rallied together three runs in the bottom of the seventh in a last-ditch effort to keep their season alive.

Ball’s leadoff single, followed by Trevor Lester and Isaac Johnson both wearing pitches, loaded the bases, setting up the top of the Honaker order. Still, the Tigers could only muster a run on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly by Matt Nunley, and an RBI groundout off the bat of Jake Hilton before Booth would claim the final outs.

“We told the guys that they have improved every time out. We knew that despite being young, they are well coached and will give us all we wanted,” said Robinson, who will welcome Honaker in as Hogoheegee District foes next year.

The Warriors’ two, three, and four hitters seemed to see the ball well on Friday. Bush’s four hits, Tuell’s three hits, and Smith’s two-hit effort had the table set most of the night for Chilhowie (16-8), a slight change from the win over Thomas Walker on Wednesday.

“In the game on Wednesday, the bottom half of the order saved us, but the top half, they have been our offense all year long,” Robinson said.

The Warriors face yet another familiar foe on Memorial Day. Hogoheegee rival Rural Retreat, who has taken two out of three already from Chilhowie this season, meet again in the Region 1D semifinals, slated for Monday afternoon at Emory & Henry College.