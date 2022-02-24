REGION 1C GIRLS: McKenzie Tate's 20 points, six steals leads George Wythe to first-round win over Narrows

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – McKenzie Tate set the pace for George Wythe on Wednesday night by taking care of business on both ends of the court.

Tate tallied a game-high 20 points to go along with six steals as GW notched a 46-34 victory over the Narrows Green Wave in the first round of the VHSL Region 1C girls basketball tournament.

The Maroons (15-8) led wire-to-wire and will face perennial Pioneer District powerhouse Parry McCluer (23-1) on the road in Saturday night’s semifinals.

Tate scored George Wythe’s first six points on Wednesday and had 10 points by the time the first quarter was over.

“ I knew I needed to do something to get us going,” Tate said.

Hustle is never a problem for the junior.

“ McKenzie plays hard and gives everything she’s got every single night,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “She can be very disruptive and that leads to easy buckets.”

She personifies the term defensive-minded point guard.

“ I know that I have to put work in on the defensive end or it’s not going to show through on the offensive end,” Tate said.

Whoever was handling the rock for Narrows spent most of the night being harassed by Tate.

“ She’s quick and does a good job defensively,” said Narrows coach Bradley Sutphin. “If you’re not careful and sound with the ball, she does a good job of making you pay for that.”

George Wythe never trailed, but it took a while for the Maroons to finally put Narrows away.

“ I felt we let the game get a little bigger than what it should have gotten,” Campbell said. “It was a big game and you could see some jitters with some of the players and that goes with inexperience as some of them haven’t played in games like this.

“ I’m a little disappointed in myself that I didn’t get us prepared in practice to simulate what it was like, but like I told ‘em, when you get to this point it’s survive and advance and we advanced.”

Maria Malavolti added 13 points for GW on a night when the team’s top scorer, Hailey Patel, was limited to nine points.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Sutphin, who was George Wythe’s head coach from 2010-2013. His squad dropped a 60-17 decision to the Maroons in last year’s regional semifinals.

“ I don’t take moral victories, man, but my kids played their guts out tonight,” Sutphin said. “George Wythe is tough, they are always tough and have been our nemesis in this spot before. We came out and competed and defensively, we played about as well as we could have.”

Mya Robertson’s 12 points and Alyssa Bishop’s 11 points were tops for Narrows. Sutphin coached the Pulaski County Cougars to a Class 4 state runner-up finish in 2019 before taking the Narrows job prior to the 2020-21 season.

Former Patrick Henry multi-sport athlete Nancy Olinger Quesenberry is an assistant on his coaching staff as the Green Wave have gotten better under their watch.

“ We’ve come a long way,” Sutphin said. “We’re still chopping away at it. You always hate to lose your seniors, but they’ve helped us build a base and foundation that will help us going forward.”

George Wythe is the two-time defending Region 1C champions and posted a 34-23 victory over Parry McCluer in last year’s regional finals. The old foes will get reacquainted on Saturday.

While the Maroons lost some star power off those back-to-back regional championship squads, they have made major improvements themselves over the course of the winter with players like Tate stepping up and delivering.

“ It’s been a journey getting here and we still have work to do,” Tate said.

