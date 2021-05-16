REGION 1 LARGE CLASS TENNIS: Five THS players vie for titles in singles and doubles

Oakley has played Nickels three times this season, winning the first match and losing the last two. They know each other well, having served as hitting partners often in Johnson City.

“I beat him the first time 6-3, 6-0. I was not supposed to beat him,” said Oakley, who has been practicing with hard-hitting Tennessee High senior Andrew Steward in preparing for regional play. Steward and Jonah Mai reached the doubles semifinals before falling to Patel and Haddadin. “It was kind of a big upset and I think going into that I had more of a sense of being an underdog. He went in thinking he should win, and I think that is kind of what turned the tables in my direction.

“In the last two matches I have lost in tiebreaks. I just don’t think I had the right attitude in them, but the next match going off two losses I think it will be easier to come in and play my game.”

Fielitz and Kovacs have plenty of experience on the court, having been ranked number one among junior tennis players in Tennessee, while also claiming Southern doubles junior championships with other partners in a region that covers nine states from Louisiana to Virginia.

The future looks bright for a girls team that also includes Lily Rosser, who has also been the top-ranked junior singles tennis player in Tennessee.