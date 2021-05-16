REGION 1 LARGE CLASS TENNIS: Five THS players vie for titles in singles and doubles

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Two years ago, Hagan Oakley was a state doubles tennis champion, while Keona Fielitz participated as a freshman in state singles competition.
Monday, that duo will look for a return to state. This time it will be reversed, with Oakley competing in singles, while Fielitz will combine efforts in doubles with freshman Ellyson Kovacs.
The Region 1 Large Class individual singles and doubles championships will be held on Monday at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center in Bristol, with two singles and two doubles champions earning berths to the state tournament on May 25-28 in Murfreesboro.
In addition to Oakley and the duo of Fielitz and Kovacs, Tennessee High will be represented in boys doubles by Caden Myers and Brandon Istfan, who, like Oakley, finished second in District 1-AAA matches last week. Fielitz and Kovacs finished on top in district competition.
“I was pleased. I felt like we could have had more wins, but they were very tight matches that could have gone either way,” Tennessee High tennis coach Ellan Kitzmiller said. “We could have had more players here going for regionals, but it was tough competition and we just didn’t pull it out in the end.
“That is OK, we did get one in every category other than the girls singles. Every other category we got either first or second.”
Don’t look for many complaints, not after having last season wiped out by the coronavirus.
“Last season we probably had one match,” said Fielitz, a junior, who combined with Kovacs to defeat Allie Knox and Leah McBride from Science Hill 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 to claim the district girls doubles title. “It was really sad because it was going to be a good year for the girls team, I am glad we get to play this year.”
Ditto for Oakley, a junior, who combined with David Beiger to claim the state doubles title two years ago. He dropped a hard-fought 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 decision to Griffen Nickels in the district singles finals.
“We were so worried about the season because it was terrible when we lost it last year, but we have been working really hard as a team this year to get the best possible chance,” Oakley said. “We have got a singles and two doubles team going to region so that is pretty exciting.”
District 1 netters will be matched with District 2 in singles and doubles on Monday, with the goal to win two matches and claim that state berth, which is a relief due to questions during the spring if the season would even reach this point.
“Believe me, every match was a blessing, every time we got on the count because you never knew when they were going to take it away again,” Kitzmiller said. “That is the way the state would talk, if COVID got bad again, then we wouldn’t have this season so I am thrilled to have it and I am thrilled to have these five guys move on. We are definitely blessed.”
While local tennis professional Steve Brooks had 13 of his students participating in district matches last week, he is obviously partial to Tennessee High since he helps Kitzmiller out with the team. He feels like all five Vikings competing on Monday have a solid chance to advance to state competition.
That includes Myers, a senior, and Istfan, a junior, who have become quite a team for the Vikings.
“A few months ago we were trying to figure out which team matched the best together,” Istfan said. “When we went and played Knox West, me and Caden played their No. 2 team and we ended up destroying them 8-2. That was the first time we had played together and played really good so we just kept it that way for the rest of the season.”
They lost to the Science Hill duo of Om Patel and Daniel Haddadin 6-3, 7-5 in the district finals, but the Vikings are confident they can take them down if they meet again in regionals.
“We have worked hard all season,” Myers said. “We are going to put our nose to the grindstone between now and Monday and I think we are just going to come out and play loose and just play our game and I think that will speak for itself.”
“I feel like we played good tennis, but not our best tennis,” added Istfan. “I think going into the next one we have the advantage.”
Oakley has played Nickels three times this season, winning the first match and losing the last two. They know each other well, having served as hitting partners often in Johnson City.
“I beat him the first time 6-3, 6-0. I was not supposed to beat him,” said Oakley, who has been practicing with hard-hitting Tennessee High senior Andrew Steward in preparing for regional play. Steward and Jonah Mai reached the doubles semifinals before falling to Patel and Haddadin. “It was kind of a big upset and I think going into that I had more of a sense of being an underdog. He went in thinking he should win, and I think that is kind of what turned the tables in my direction.
“In the last two matches I have lost in tiebreaks. I just don’t think I had the right attitude in them, but the next match going off two losses I think it will be easier to come in and play my game.”
Fielitz and Kovacs have plenty of experience on the court, having been ranked number one among junior tennis players in Tennessee, while also claiming Southern doubles junior championships with other partners in a region that covers nine states from Louisiana to Virginia.
The future looks bright for a girls team that also includes Lily Rosser, who has also been the top-ranked junior singles tennis player in Tennessee.
“This year’s team is the first year they have ever had a team that had three players on the team that were all ranked number one in the state,” Brooks said. “Next year they are adding some more really talented freshmen so hopefully the team will go and get some experience, bring that back and work hard next year and go as a team next year.”
Fielitz could have competed in singles like she did in 2019, but decided to try doubles this time around.
“I just thought we would have a good chance with Ellyson. We are a good team together,” she said. “We have known each other for a while and I feel like we are both pretty dedicated to tennis. I think it is good.”
Kovacs certainly agrees.
“I was really excited to play doubles as a freshman, getting this opportunity to play is really fun,” Kovacs said. “I am glad I got to play with Keona because we are pretty good friends so that made me really happy.”
If Fielitz and Kovacs get through Monday’s semifinals and face the same Science Hill duo in the finals, they have reason to be confident.
“I am hoping we will pull through pretty strong,” she said. “If we can play Science Hill again we have already beat them twice. I am hoping that will freak them out a little bit, ‘oh, we have to play them again for a third time’ and I think we will be able to pull through really strong.”
While Tennessee High didn’t qualify for either of the state team events, Kitzmiller still feels like if the season had been held in 2020, Oakley and Beiger could have repeated as doubles champs and the boys team could have challenged for a sixth team title since 2011.
“They should have been able to shoot for that back-to-back state title, but they did not get to, plus the fact we were really set up nicely as a team from top to bottom that year, but that just didn’t happen,” she said. “You can’t cry over spilled milk. We have moved on and we are pulling out everything we can right now.”
Tennessee High had others who played deep into district competition. Rosser and Cole Gayewski – who lost to Nickels 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals – were one step from qualifying for regionals in singles events. Sullivan East and Sullivan Central had competitors get as far as the second round in what was an 18-team single-elimination format in all four categories.
Oakley is certainly confident in the Viking five that will compete for state berths.
“I feel good,” he said. “I think we have been working hard and I think it is going to come to show on Monday.”
The District 1 favorite in girls singles is Willa Rogers from Dobyns-Bennett, who defeated Science Hill’s Josi Reid 6-2, 6-0 in the finals. Reid defeated Rosser in the semifinal round.
Myers is the lone senior among the five remaining Tennessee High netters, and he has good reason for having played four seasons for the Vikings.
“Honestly, the people,” he said. “This team, since freshman year, has just held a special place in my heart and that is what keeps me coming back each year. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else."
