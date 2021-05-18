REGION 1-AAA SOFTBALL: Fields has herself a day as Tennessee High earns first-ever regional tourney win

Nobody came through in a bigger way than the focused Fields, who also helped her own cause by pounding out three hits.

The large and enthusiastic crowd seated behind home plate chanted “Ry-lee, Ry-lee, Ry-lee” just before the hurler struck out Catelyn Riley of Jefferson County to end the game.

“It feels unreal, because I didn’t know we had that many fans until we started winning a lot,” Fields said. “A lot of people have started coming out and it feels really good to know the fans have your back.”

Catelyn Riley will be playing in the Southeastern Conference next season and the Mississippi-bound standout helped Jefferson County win the 2019 state championship. On this day, she was outshined by her counterpart.

“I didn’t really feel nervous,” Fields said. “I just had to go pitch like I’ve been pitching. I figured if I can do that, I can hold them off.”

Riley struck out three times against Fields and she wasn’t alone as Jefferson County’s entire lineup was flummoxed. A solo home run by Kinley Williams in the fourth inning and a run-producing bunt by Erika Hall in the sixth were the only runs the Patriots managed.