REGION 1-AAA SOFTBALL: Fields has herself a day as Tennessee High earns first-ever regional tourney win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jefferson County boasts tradition and featured an Ole Miss signee, but the Tennessee High Vikings were intent on making some history of their own and have Miss Unflappable as their ace pitcher.
Sophomore Rylee Fields struck out 14 in spinning a four-hitter as THS posted a 7-2 victory over the Jefferson County Patriots on Monday in the semifinals of the TSSAA Region 1-AAA softball tournament at Rotary Field.
It was the first regional tourney win in program history for the Vikings (26-8) and they also clinched a sub-state berth. THS hosts rival Daniel Boone (32-11) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Region 1-AAA finals, a scenario that might have seemed far-fetched a month ago.
You see, Tennessee High was seeded fourth in the District 1-AAA tourney, but has since gotten on a roll and the Vikings are peaking at the right time. The emotional toll of the tragic death of teammate Gabby Kennedy back in October has also weighed on the minds of those in the program and they have dedicated the season in her memory.
It’s turned out to be a season like no other.
“I don’t know if I would have believed it,” said THS coach Jenn Testa. “Don’t get me wrong, I had total faith in our kids. Our kids have been working hard and have really bought in and have worked extremely hard at getting better each and every day. … With everything they’ve been through, I’m just so proud of the way they’ve come through.”
Nobody came through in a bigger way than the focused Fields, who also helped her own cause by pounding out three hits.
The large and enthusiastic crowd seated behind home plate chanted “Ry-lee, Ry-lee, Ry-lee” just before the hurler struck out Catelyn Riley of Jefferson County to end the game.
“It feels unreal, because I didn’t know we had that many fans until we started winning a lot,” Fields said. “A lot of people have started coming out and it feels really good to know the fans have your back.”
Catelyn Riley will be playing in the Southeastern Conference next season and the Mississippi-bound standout helped Jefferson County win the 2019 state championship. On this day, she was outshined by her counterpart.
“I didn’t really feel nervous,” Fields said. “I just had to go pitch like I’ve been pitching. I figured if I can do that, I can hold them off.”
Riley struck out three times against Fields and she wasn’t alone as Jefferson County’s entire lineup was flummoxed. A solo home run by Kinley Williams in the fourth inning and a run-producing bunt by Erika Hall in the sixth were the only runs the Patriots managed.
“She definitely attacked us early,” said Jefferson County coach Hillary Love. “She stays so calm out there and never let the emotions of the game get to her. I was really impressed. She kept working away with her curve and we weren’t disciplined enough to not bite on it. She keeps the ball down really low and that’s what I told the kids – she’s one of those pitchers that’s not going to blow it by you, but she’s going to frustrate you. You could put a little point behind the plate and say hit and I think she would do that. I think she did awesome.”
THS pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of six errors in providing plenty of run support. Tori Ryan’s bases-clearing knock in the third inning gave the Vikings a 3-0 lead as the home team seized all the momentum.
“Tori getting us a cushion really helped,” Fields said. “When you can pitch and have a lead, you feel less pressure.”
Grayson Phipps and Ryan each had two hits, with Phipps scoring three runs as well.
A mob of players formed near the pitching circle after the final out was made.
At the center of celebration was Fields.
“She just gives us a chance every time she steps [in the circle],” Testa said. “She lets the defense work behind her and I told her the strikeouts will come and today they did. Super, super proud of that kid and I’m just amazed at her ability to not get rattled by anything.”