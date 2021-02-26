REGION 1-AA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sullivan East downs Cumberland Gap, 65-46

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Allan Aubrey knew his Patriots had a run in them.
Trailing by three points with eight minutes to go in the TSSAA Region 1-AA quarterfinals, Sullivan East found that run, picking up the defensive pressure and finding the shooting touch from deep, outscoring Cumberland Gap 26-4 in the final period to defeat the Panthers 65-46 on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.
“I wish we would have done that sooner because as soon as we started putting that pressure things started going good for us,” Sullivan East junior point guard Riley Nelson said.
It was just Sullivan East’s third regional tournament victory since moving to AA in 2010, improving to 3-10 in that span.
“There is always concern, but I did think we had a run in us,” said Aubrey, whose Patriots fell behind 44-39 on the first possession of the final period. “I wasn’t panicky. It is a regional tournament, I was nervous from the opening tip to the end and I will be the rest of the games for sure, but I did feel like we had a run in us.”
So did Nelson, as the Patriots (25-4) went on runs of 14-0 and 12-0 in the fourth quarter to earn the opportunity to meet South Greene in the Region 1-AA semifinals on Monday night.
“That was the game plan just to keep them going up and down because we knew we could keep going, not sure if they could have kept going or not,” Nelson said. “That is what we started doing in the fourth quarter and it worked out for the good…
“That was a big wake-up call, I am glad we responded well to it.”
Cumberland Gap (9-9) was effective keeping the ball inside, outscoring the Patriots 20-10 in the third quarter, keyed by nifty inside moves from 6-foot-3 Abigail Garner, who led the Panthers with 17 points.
“Their size advantage was huge, but they did make some tough shots too,” Aubrey said. “We knew coming in that this was going to be a battle, watching the tape I knew this was not a great matchup for us. Their size was going to bother us and it did, but we also knew if we could get it going fast that we would be OK.”
They did, with the Patriots getting consecutive 3-pointers from Hailey Grubb, Hannah Hodge and Jenna Hare to spark a 14-0 fourth quarter run that also included drives to the basket for points by Nelson and Hare, who finished with a career-high 31 points. Nelson had six points of her own.
“I think finally we just started getting out of our own heads,” Nelson said. “The whole game you could tell we were in our heads and our shots weren’t falling and we were getting real down on ourselves. We got into that fourth quarter and we started making 3s and it just kept going.”
Cumberland Gap managed just one more basket, with the Patriots finishing off the game with a 12-0 run, connecting on 11 3-pointers for the game compared to just four for the Panthers, including two by Presley Cole, who had 10 points in the loss.
“That is the math of the game,” Aubrey said. “The game has swung to the 3-point line because if you just shoot 33 percent [from 3] that is like shooting 50 percent so that is part of what we do.”
Hare, who had four 3-pointers, had 16 of her 31 points in the first half, and 11 more in the fourth quarter, despite leaving twice with cuts that drew blood on the court.
“Jenna played great. We didn’t necessarily shoot it great from the outside, especially early, but we got a bunch of offensive rebounds,” Aubrey said. “We told our kids we need to shoot 3s and if we miss them we need to go get rebounds. We didn’t make a high percentage, but we did get a lot of offensive rebounds.”
Aubrey’s senior daughter, Emma, had three 3s and 13 points, while Hodge stepped up big when needed most with three 3s and 10 points of her own.
“[Hannah] did it in the district championship too. She made a couple of shots in that district tournament when they laid off of her and the same thing happened tonight,” Aubrey said. “They tried to keep that big girl inside and she made a couple of really big baskets.”
Sullivan East (25-4) will host South Greene in the Region 1-AA semifinals on Monday, with the winner earning a substate berth. The loser calls it a season.
“We are happy it is here,” said Aubrey, whose Patriots have won 21 of their last 22 games.
“That is going to be a good game,” added Nelson.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543