REGION 1-AA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sullivan East downs Cumberland Gap, 65-46

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Allan Aubrey knew his Patriots had a run in them.

Trailing by three points with eight minutes to go in the TSSAA Region 1-AA quarterfinals, Sullivan East found that run, picking up the defensive pressure and finding the shooting touch from deep, outscoring Cumberland Gap 26-4 in the final period to defeat the Panthers 65-46 on Friday night at the Dyer Dome.

“I wish we would have done that sooner because as soon as we started putting that pressure things started going good for us,” Sullivan East junior point guard Riley Nelson said.

It was just Sullivan East’s third regional tournament victory since moving to AA in 2010, improving to 3-10 in that span.

“There is always concern, but I did think we had a run in us,” said Aubrey, whose Patriots fell behind 44-39 on the first possession of the final period. “I wasn’t panicky. It is a regional tournament, I was nervous from the opening tip to the end and I will be the rest of the games for sure, but I did feel like we had a run in us.”

So did Nelson, as the Patriots (25-4) went on runs of 14-0 and 12-0 in the fourth quarter to earn the opportunity to meet South Greene in the Region 1-AA semifinals on Monday night.