A constant for much of the last decade has been Greeneville and Elizabethton battling it out for the top spot in the Northeastern Conference.

While that could be the result again in 2023, that doesn’t mean the other teams are going to roll over for them, including Sullivan East.

“Anybody that says they are not trying to win the conference is making that up,” Patriots’ head coach JC Simmons said. “Those guys set the bar really high and that is what we are striving to do as well. There is no other way to put that.”

The last time the Cyclones and Greene Devils didn’t finish in the top two in the league was in 2016 when Sullivan East finished second to Greeneville. That was the last year that Elizabethton was a 3A squad.

Expectations are high as always for Greeneville, which won Class 4A state titles in 2017-08 and were 12-1 in each of the last two seasons, falling both times in the state quarterfinals.

The Greene Devils return six offensive starters, seven on defense and even the punter.

“It’s always an exciting time of year around here at this time of year. We are excited about this football team,” said Greeneville head coach Eddie Spradlin, whose Greene Devils opened the season in Bristol on Friday against Tennessee High. “We are looking forward to how this team will progress throughout the season, hopefully being at our best by week 11.”

There is talent all over the field, including quarterback Corbin Cannon, along Amanuel Dickson, Carson Quillen, Kameron Lester, Bryson Myers, Zac Chrisman, Brandon Iezzi, Drew Armbrister and Nik Pillar.

“Our goals are the same each year, we want to be Region 1 4A Champions,” Spradlin said. “If we can do this it puts us in good position to make a run in the playoffs.”

Volunteer, which finally snapped a long postseason drought in 2021, fell back to 1-9 last season, but Falcons’ head coach Jesse McMillian has liked what he has seen from a team that returns just three starters on offense and four on defense.

“We have a lot of inexperience, but our guys have worked really hard and have improved a bunch this summer,” McMillian said. “It’s been a fun to group to coach because of the way they have worked and the character they have shown. We have good leadership mixed together with some talented younger guys.”

Among the players to watch are edge rusher Grant Winegar, running backs Caden Lafollette, Austin Glass and Keelin Releford, defensive back CJ Fraysier and linemen Austin Brogan and Brayden Cheek.

McMillian favors Greeneville in the rest for the top, while looking for improvement from his Falcons.

“Get better every day, compete at a high level, play hard, tough, fast and smart,” he said.

Elizabethton finished 6-5 last season, after reaching the 4A finals three years in a row, winning it all in 2019 and ‘20, Grainger, which finished 1-9 in ‘22, played host to Cocke County on Friday. Northview Academy, a Class 4A newcomer, which finished 4-6 in 2022, played host to Unicoi County on Friday.

Sullivan East, which finished 4-6 last season, will be looking for its first winning record since 2016. That was also the last time the Patriots reached the postseason.