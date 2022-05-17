Region 1-3A Softball: Haga, Vikings hammer Cocke County

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Cocke County High School’s softball program was playing in the regional tournament for the first time in program history.

Tennessee High freshman catcher Abby Haga happened to be making her regional tourney debut as well on Monday evening.

Advantage: Haga.

Haga hammered two home runs – including a game-ending blast to cap an 11-run fifth-inning onslaught – and finished with four RBIs as the Vikings collected a 12-1 Region 1-3A semifinal victory over the Lady Red at Rotary Field.

The Vikings (24-5) host Greeneville, a 1-0 winner over Elizabethton in the other semifinal contest, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the TSSAA Region 1-3A championship game.

While she might be a postseason neophyte, Haga has been crushing pitches all season long and had also gone yard against Elizabethton in last week’s district tourney title game.

Haga has nine homers this season and makes life hard on those trying to get her out as Cocke County ace pitcher Kourtney Clevenger can attest.

There was certainly no case of stage fright for the nifty ninth-grader in her biggest game yet.

“It just felt like a normal game,” Haga said. “I was just trying to play it the way I can.”

She led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a home run to give THS a brief 1-0 lead.

Cocke County answered back in the top of the fifth as Shayna Williams scored on a game-tying sacrifice fly.

Any drama quickly disappeared, however, in the bottom of the fifth inning when the tight game turned into a blowout as the first six THS batters reached safely. By the time it was all said and done, THS pushed across 11 runs on eight hits with two walks as 13 hitters strolled to the plate.

The last of those batters to inflict damage was Haga as she smashed a no-doubt two-run homer to implement the mercy rule.

“The fifth inning has kind of been it for us this season,” said THS coach Jenn Testa. “It’s like we get to that point and it’s a totally different ballgame. … We hit the ball hard all game, it was just right to ‘em and they were making plays. At some point, you just have to start finding the holes.”

Ashley Worley led off the fateful fifth inning with a bunt and later scored the tiebreaking run on a RBI single by winning pitcher Rylee Fields. Worley and Fields each had two hits and two RBIs in the fifth inning alone.

Worley finished the game with three hits.

“That’s just what we do,” Worley said. “We don’t think about what the score is or what has happened in the past, we just seem to pick it up [in the fifth inning]. We get it started whether it is the bottom of the lineup, the middle of the lineup or the top of the lineup.”

Worley got it started in the fifth inning and Haga finished it.

“We’re all super impressed with her,” Worley said of Haga. “She’s just really been a big asset to our team with her catching and hitting. She’s something big for us.”

It was a big achievement for Cocke County just to be playing on Monday. The Lady Red managed four hits against Fields with two of those coming from Kimberly Ottinger.

“It’s been a battle for us all year,” said Lady Red coach Danny Hartsell. “We went in to conference play 1-and-7 and start six freshmen. We didn’t hit the ball well starting out and were a nervous wreck as this was a big stage for many of our kids. I had done some research and scouted Tennessee High and they’re a good ballcub. You can’t take anything away from ‘em.”

Lily Ware added two hits for the bunch from Bristol, while Kaylie Hughes went 1-for-1 with three walks.

Tennessee High lost to Daniel Boone in the 2021 regional finals on its home field.

The Vikings are hosting a regional title game again on Wednesday and look to take possession of the first-place trophy this time around.

“We’re very excited for that one,” Worley said.

