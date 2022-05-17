Region 1-3A Baseball: Dingus leads Tennessee High past Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee High’s Andrew Dingus is a low-key dude, but he takes a different mentality when confronted with a challenge.

In Monday’s Region 1-3A playoff opener, the 6-foot-1 junior responded on the mound and at the plate as the Vikings earned a 9-4 win over the Greeneville Greene Devils.

“I’m usually pretty calm but I can get loud and rowdy at moments. It’s all adrenaline that point,” Dingus said.

To the delight of the large Greene Devil fan contingent, Greeneville loaded the bases with one out in the fifth and seventh innings. Relying on a wicked slider, Dingus navigated out of trouble both times.

“I did everything I could to get out of it with my three pitches,” Dingus said. “I finally let my emotion out a little at the end of the game.”

Dingus was selected as the Upper Lakes Conference player of the year after compiling 4-0 pitching record with a 1.69 earned run average and five saves while hitting .418. Dingus displayed his versatility Monday with single followed by a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

“I got a fastball there that was a little up in the strike zone,” Dingus said. “As for pitching, I’m a reliever but I wanted to pitch more than anything in this game.”

THS coach Preston Roberts described Dingus as the perfect teammate.

“Andrew does the little things right and always picks up his teammates,” Roberts said. “Andrew has been our closer most of the season, and he wasn’t afraid of the moment tonight.”

Did Roberts have confidence that Dingus could escape the two bases-loaded jams?

“Absolutely,” Roberts said. “Andrew threw excellent last week in an elimination game against Unicoi County in what was really his first true start of the season.”

Roberts said the Vikings faced two other obstacles just before game time Monday. Starting shortstop Evan Mutter was unable to play due to a problem with his vision while starting centerfielder Gregory Harris was locked in the bathroom until 15 minutes before the first pitch.

“He was in there for nearly 45 minutes, and they had to call someone from the parks and recreation department to finally get the door open,” Roberts said. “I was adjusting my lineup and plugging in guys that weren’t expected to play.”

The new-look Vikings (24-9) rapped out 12 hits against five pitchers. Logan Quales set the pace with two doubles and singles, while Harris delivered two singles and Garrett Embree slammed a three-run home run in the first inning.

“That speak volumes for our ability to shake off adversity,” Roberts said.

THS starting pitcher Brayden Blevins allowed six hits and struck out four before being relieved by Dingus in the fifth inning.

Youthful Greeneville (18-19-1) collected nine hits, as Anderson Franklin supplied two singles and a double. But the Greene Devils were unable to take advantage of scoring chances.

“We had opportunities late and earlier in the game,” Greeneville coach Andy Collins said. “That’s kind of a mark of starting five and six freshmen with just two seniors. But we battled to the last out, and hopefully we learned from that. We’re excited about the future.”

A three-year starter, Dingus has honed his skills with a summer and fall baseball with his travel team. He was ready for the playoff atmosphere Monday.

“We were expecting a dogfight, and that’s what we got,” Dingus said. “We’ve all worked so hard to reach this point.”

